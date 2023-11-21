Jenna Bush Hager Accidentally Calls Husband Henry Hager 'Daddy' on TV

The 'Today' show host seemed embarrassed by the innocent slip up

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Hager

Jenna Bush Hager is in full-on mommy mode!

On Monday, the television personality, 41, started her week off with an innocent slip of the tongue.

While talking to her Today show co-host Hoda Kotb about her kids dressing up as Trolls characters, the mother of three accidentally referred to her husband Henry Chase Hager as “daddy.”

“Hal wants to be baby Diamond and have daddy be — ” Jenna said before catching herself mid-sentence.

Gary Gershoff/WireImage Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Chase Hager

“First of all, I just called him daddy on television,” she added, looking around the talk show set seemingly embarrassed.

Laughter was heard off-camera as Kotb, 59, also put her head down to chuckle. Jenna blew raspberries while her co-host humorously tried to calm her down by adding, “Namaste.”

Kotb jokingly assured viewers that if others could hear “all the things you said in your house out loud” that some might consider it “crazy.”

“I just called my husband ‘daddy.’ I need to be put in some sort of, is there like a corner where I can go sit for a few minutes just to think?” Jenna continued, surprised at her own outburst.

After the brief interruption, the ladies were able to continue their conversation.

Elsewhere during the show, the pair discussed how Jenna “broke” her rule about not putting up Christmas decorations before Thanksgiving. Blaming the festive fun partly on Whole Foods having a holiday sale, the Texas native also mentioned that Joanna Gaines inspired her to get a head start putting up some decor.

Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram Jenna Bush Hager and family

“Joanna Gaines inspired me. I hung that wreath. I made those,” Jenna said while showing Kotb photos of her home.

On Sunday, Jenna shared the image of the wreath hung above a decorated mantle on her Instagram Story to show how she was getting their house in order for the holidays.

In another upload, her and Henry’s kids — son, Hal, 4, and daughters, Poppy, 8, and Mila, 10 — sat on barstools at the kitchen countertop with snacks. One of the little ones wore a turkey hat on her head.

Other photos saw a Christmas tree and two of her kids sitting by a fireplace. “Too early?” Jenna wrote on the post.

Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram Jenna Bush Hager and family

Earlier this month, Jenna spoke to PEOPLE about her new children's book Love Comes First and revealed what her three kids are reading so far this season.

"Mila is reading a lot of chapter books. She read a book called Save Me a Seat by Sarah Weeks and she loved it. She's really into those books that teach are sort of driving home empathy. She likes to feel when she reads, which is something I also really like. So I'm just trying to help guide her to books that are like that," she told PEOPLE.

"She finished the whole Harry Potter series, so she's kind of done with fantasy and wizards for now and is really more into grounded fiction. I actually just went to the library with her and helped her pick out a lot more like that."

