Who is Jenn Goicoechea, Usher’s girlfriend?

It’s unclear if any DJ played a hand in getting Usher, whose full name is Usher Raymond IV, and his long-time girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea to fall in love, but it is certain that she is the woman the eight-time Grammy award winner has been calling “My Boo” for at least five years.

Like the “Yeah!” hitmaker, Goicoechea also hails from the music industry and has been making her own waves in the R&B and hip-hop scene. The power couple’s romance is truly a thing of love songs, from their very first picture together in 2016 to the birth of their second child.

In November 2023, Usher gushed about his relationship with Goicoechea to People , saying, "I'm very happy, very fortunate to have an incredible friend, not just a partner. She's my best friend and I love her."

Read ahead for everything we know about Goicoechea.

Who is she?

Goicoechea is a Miami native who was born to an Italian mother and a Puerto Rican father. For college, she went a few hours north to study recording arts at Full Sail University in Winter Park. She first got a taste of the entertainment industry when she shadowed her mom, who was the director of operations at ACT Productions. This experience led her to land a job as an assistant for singer Ciara.

From there, Goicoechea moved to California and opened her management company Boogs’N’Effect Managment. In 2014, she became the director of rhythm & soul (urban) at ASCAP and later joined Epic Records, a Sony Music Entertainment Label, as its senior vice president of A&R in 2016, where she resides now. In 2020 and 2021, she was recognized as one of Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players. Through her career she has worked with big names including Stunna Girl, DJ Khaled, and 21 Savage.

How did she meet Usher?

While it remains a mystery just how these two became acquainted, they have known each other for quite some time and likely started as friends. Goicoechea first shared a photo of herself and the singer in 2016, in which she whispers in his ear. “Not sure what I'm saying or who I'm speaking too 🙄😂 But my nails look good 💅🏼😜,” she wrote in the caption.

She shared another photo of herself with Usher in 2018, this time captioned, “Boys Club.”

The pair first sparked romance rumors when they were photographed together at producer Keith Thomas’s birthday celebration in Atlanta in June 2019. They sealed the deal a few months later when they were photographed kissing backstage at the Hollywood Bowl in October 2019. Then, the two made their official debut in December 2019 when they attended Sean “Diddy” Combs’ birthday in Los Angeles, where Usher was performing.

They have two kids.

Goicoechea and Usher welcomed their first child, a daughter named Sovereign Bo, on September 24, 2020. The singer commemorated the news with an Instagram photo of her tiny baby hand wrapped around his fingers with the caption, “We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond. ‘Isn’t She Lovely’ by Stevie Wonder on repeat.”

Almost exactly a year later, Goicoechea gave birth to their second child, a boy named Sire Castrello. Once again, Usher took to Instagram to share the news, posting a close up of his baby boy’s face with the caption, “Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond … I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew. I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighing 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra.👶🏽 ♎️Gang #demraymondboys.”

Usher also shares two sons with ex-wife Tameka Foster, Usher “Cinco” V, 16, and Naviyd Ely, 15.

