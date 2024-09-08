Jenkins' 3 TDs lead FIU in 52-16 rout of Central Michigan in home opener

MIAMI (AP) — Keyone Jenkins threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third while four backs ran for scores as Florida International rolled to a 52-16 win over Central Michigan in the Panthers' home opener on Saturday.

The game was the first at renamed Pitbull Stadium, part of a promotional partnership with recording artist Pitbull.

Kenkins opened the scoring by dashing into the end zone from the 4, then passed 36 yards to Eric Rivers to open the second quarter and followed it with a 17-yard pass to Nazeviah Burris. Brian Blades II picked off a Joe Labas pass and returned it 21 yards for a touchdown to give FIU a 28-0 lead with under two minutes left in the half.

Labas came right back to hit Gavin Harris for a 12-yard touchdown pass with :14 left, then hit Evan Boyd for a two-point conversion to make it 28-8 at the break.

Kejon Owens had a 26-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, Lexington Joseph dashed 35 yards for another score and Luby Maurice Jr. ran 15 yards for a score in the fourth quarter.

Jenkins completed 10 of 18 passes for 124 yards and Owens paced the ground game with 60 yards on nine carries. FIU (1-1) finished with 185 yards rushing on 33 carries.

Labas was 20 of 39 passing for 151 yards and two touchdowns for the Chippewas (1-1) but threw five interceptions.

The Associated Press