Jenelle Evans Says She's 'Taking a Few Days to Myself' After Husband David Eason Is Arrested

Jenelle Evans is making sure everyone knows she's safe following the recent arrest of husband David Eason.

On Saturday, the former Teen Mom 2 star, 28, shared a statement on Facebook letting her fans know that 'I'M SAFE AND SO ARE THE KIDS!" and included a link to an article revealing that Eason — who reconciled his marriage with Evans last month — was arrested Friday on charges of assault.

"I'm going to take a few days out to myself to gather my thoughts and focus on what's going on so I won't be on social media much. I love you all for the support that you all have shown me and I'll be stronger and better than ever soon!" wrote Evans, who shares 3-year-old daughter Ensley Jolie Eason with Eason.

"I'm upset how everything ended up and wish the situation was taken in a more serious manner, I didn't agree with the unsecured bond," she told Celebernation, adding that it's "time for me to move on from this relationship and find happiness for my kids and myself elsewhere. I'm shaking and saddened by this."

According to multiple reports, Eason, 31, was arrested in North Carolina on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats following an argument with Evans and two of her friends.

The fight broke out after Evans brought two of her male friends to her family home to pick up some of her things and Eason accused one of the men of taking his keys to his truck, according to The Sun, which reported that Eason, who was released from Columbus County Jail on an unsecured bond, allegedly struck the man with a gun causing injuries to his back and neck.

A spokesperson for the Columbus County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Jenelle Evans/Instagram

News of Eason's arrest comes one month after the pair made amends in their relationship.

Evans celebrated her new chapter with Eason on Instagram by sharing a slideshow of photos of the couple posing together. "I don't care what they say, I love you no matter what. Here's to new beginnings #MarriedLife #HappyWifeHappyLife," she captioned the post.

In the photo series, Evans and Eason are seen smiling while posing hand-in-hand in one image and kissing in another.

Evans further opened up about the state of her marriage in a fan Q&A on her Instagram Stories. "How are things now with David and you?" one fan asked, to which Evans responded, "We are doing better than ever."

Evans announced that she and Eason were giving their marriage another try in March — nearly five months after they split following two years of marriage.

“Me and him are deciding to work things out right now and we’re taking it slowly,” said Evans, who denied in February that they had rekindled their romance. “Yes, I know I came back to North Carolina. Yes, I’m living here permanently now.”

Last year was a bit of a rollercoaster for the pair, including an incident in which Eason shot and killed their family dog, Nugget, for biting their daughter Ensley on the face. Following the scandal, Evans and Eason temporarily lost custody of their children in May.

Evans is also mom to sons Jace, 10 (whom she shares with ex Andrew Lewis) and Kaiser, 5 (whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith).

Two months later, Evans regained custody.