Jenean Glover Joins The Blackhouse Foundation As Inaugural Executive Director

EXCLUSIVE: The Blackhouse Foundation welcomes Jenean Glover as its inaugural executive director. The non-profit organization was previously board-led.

In her new role, Glover will be in charge of programming and facilitating growth through running global programs, liaising with sponsors, and engaging with constituents. At the same time, she will strengthen operations.

She will partner with Board Chair Brickson Diamond and work closely with the board of directors while providing leadership to the foundation’s day-to-day operations, specific projects, activations, and initiatives.

“I remember visiting The Blackhouse at the beginning (2007) while attending Sundance with a client. It was a necessary destination then and remains a vital community today that continues to embrace, educate, uplift, and propel creative voices,” Glover shared in a statement. “The decision that The Blackhouse Foundation Board made to choose me to continue the legacy that has been built over these past 15 years is indeed an honor.”

She added, “This new role will open doors to enhanced Strategic Partnerships and broaden the range of the underrepresented storytellers we will continue to empower with our signature programming for Black creators. As our audience evolves, we will continue to expand our focus, advocating within the executive ranks and promoting inclusion in professional industry associations (i.e. AMPAS, WGA, etc.) We are inspired by the transformation taking place in multi-platform content and are excited to more fully welcome new digital, social media, gaming, animation, and visual effects artists into our community of constituents.”

The Chicago native brings to the new role two decades of entertainment industry experience building strategic partnerships in media and technology. Her career began in the mailroom at the William Morris Agency and later became a talent agent, talent manager, business owner, and entrepreneur.

