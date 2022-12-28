Jen Shah's Victim Impact Letters Detail 'Everyday Struggle' After Fraud Scheme 'Turned Our Lives Upside Down'

Dory Jackson
·8 min read

A widow, a Vietnam War veteran and a man who say they were driven to homelessness by Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah's admitted financial crimes are making a simple request when she is sentenced next week: "Let the punishment fit the crime."

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, victims detailed the consequences of the RHOSLC star's actions as part of a controversial telemarketing fraud scheme that — as Shah herself acknowledged when she entered her guilty plea in July — knowingly involved many people "over the age of 55."

Shah's attorney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on the victim impact statements.

RELATED: Everything to Know About Real Housewives Star Jen Shah's Fraud Case

A year and a half into an "exhausted, overwhelmed, and frustrated" widow's grieving period, she came across an email that appeared to be the solution to her problems. The services being pitched were for a tutoring course for a salaried sales position. She initially believed it would be "an investment into my future," but the dream situation quickly turned into a nightmare.

The widow writes that she was required to hand over thousands of dollars, noting how the individuals who tutored her through the service "charged a different amount." Though she was unable to keep up with the pace of the program and was not "confident enough" to proceed forward alone, she discovered she was being "snowballed" as the "e services tried to set up a business for me on a website" without her awareness.

She eventually began experiencing depression that she feared was "going to make me suicidal."

"Your sanity is in doubt, your confidence eroded, your independence, what limited amount there is, curbed and you can't trust anybody. You are not the same person you were before this experience," she wrote in one document. "Whoever these telemarketers are, should cease stealing money and repay what they stolen, and perform acts of restitution, such as living as we are, doing what we do with what limited resources we have, and pay for medical services, such as therapy or psychiatric meds."

She continued, "The mental anguish is still with me, today, and the guilt I harbor from being so vulnerable and easy prey to such sharks, still swim in my mind. I do not want the next person to suffer any of these mental anxieties, such as I have. What is normal? I do not know anymore. Let the punishment fit the crime, Replace what you have taken and correct the consequences, the action caused."

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Season:3 -- Pictured: Jen Shah -- (Photo by: Chris Haston/Bravo via Getty Images)
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Season:3 -- Pictured: Jen Shah -- (Photo by: Chris Haston/Bravo via Getty Images)

Chris Haston/Bravo via Getty

RELATED: Jen Shah Fraud Case: U.S. Government Requests to Sentence RHOSLC Star to 10 Years in Prison

A 75-year-old retiree issued a letter to the courts on behalf of not only himself but "the many other seniors who were scammed by Mrs. Jennifer Shah." Years back, he received "an unsolicited call from Vision Solutions Management with promises of teaching and leading me to success with their coaching." The timing of this call came as he was trying to lift his booming business off the ground amid the digital age, and internet marketing wasn't his strong suit.

After undergoing "several weeks" of coaching, he was contacted by Vision Management Group — a company claiming to not be affiliated with Vision Solutions Management — to pick up where the first service left off. But he eventually grew suspicious when Position Gurus, 5 Star Quest and MPG were all reaching out to him "because each business followed in sequence of what would have been the next steps for sales."

He then noticed how multiple things appeared to be "duplicated" across the services. Later, he realized he had been "conned" and "wasted about $40,000 trying to do good for my family."

"Each person scammed has their own story with a dream of a better retirement and life. That was taken away when they were [coerced] to give their money for false promises," he continued. "Please consider the suffering caused to these seniors possibly because of now not having the money for food, medicine or medical treatment they need. All who had their money stolen cannot use that money to increase their quality of life in retirement.

He added, "Please consider this when passing judgment on Mrs. Jennifer Shah. Her restitution and time served should put her into the same or similar hardship as her victims. It was her choice to commit the crime for fame, drinks, fun and [luxury]. You are the Judge. I request that your judgment carry the same hardships she has caused her victims."

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Pictured: Jen Shah
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Pictured: Jen Shah

Randy Shropshire/Bravo

RELATED: RHOSLC's Jen Shah Asks Judge For Reduced Sentence Following Guilty Plea in Telemarketing Scheme

An individual who was once "excited ... about beginning a new career" in 2017 now feels their "overall health is forever changed" by Shah's scheme. After an unsuccessful online job search, they received a call from one of Shah's partners about launching an e-commerce business from home. She agreed because the opportunity "seemed promising and legitimate," leading her to buy "several services."

"This was the biggest mistake I had ever made in my adult life because from that point on, my life began to spiral out-of-control," the victim wrote. "I had accumulated a little over $35,000 in credit card debt by early January 2018, with no profits to show. It all felt so surreal."

Even though they "worked diligently by devoting more than 10 hours a day" to their business, they still were unable to turn a profit. They eventually realized they had been scammed, but "it was too late because Jennifer and her partners already had my money."

They "worried all the time" about their financial situation, losing sleep over it all and eventually suffering a heart attack "brought on by extreme stress" that required them to take four separate medications. The individual eventually began practicing relaxation techniques and continued to work on their e-commerce business. However, they were suddenly "locked out of my own website for several weeks." Upon regaining access to the website, their hard work vanished as the "website's hosting service had changed hands."

As a result, they believe they should receive full restitution for what they invested and lost in Shah's services. The victim also feels that Shah should not only "pay restitution," but she should be given "the maximum prison sentence allowed by law."

Jen Shah
Jen Shah

Andrew Peterson/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

RELATED: RHOSLC's Jen Shah Says She Was Hospitalized After Suicide Attempt amid Legal Troubles: 'I Was Done'

A fourth person detailed "the emotional, mental, physical and financial anguish" Shah's scheme has done not only to him but also to his family.

"I almost lost everything that I worked for, as well as my life and almost cost me my marriage as well as ruining my kids lives for eternity. What I thought started out to be an investment in a company that I could pass on to my children if the business got off the ground successfully, ended up almost ruining ALL OF OUR LIVES," they wrote. "When I thought you were all legitimate business people, helping me start out a new business that would be a great venture, totally turned our lives upside down within a very short period of time."

He said he lost more than $100,000 "due to the cost of starting up the business, [their] educational programs to get a successful business going, supplies, amongst other things and taxes." Because of it, he had to re-mortgage his home and his marriage almost ended in divorce. They even had to "make excuses as to why I had so many bills I had to pay." He also contemplated ending his own life but said he didn't want his problem to become a "financial burden" for his family.

He directly addressed Shah in the victim impact statement: "You sounded sympathetic and convincing, so I trusted you. I was such an idiot. The courts may have some form of punishment for the lawless activities that have been committed, but even when you have served your due punishment, whatever that may be, our God and heavenly creator of all things will be the one, in the long run, who you will truly have to answer to."

Jen Shah
Jen Shah

Chad Kirkland/Bravo/ Getty Jen Shah

A fifth victim said they eventually became homeless due to Shah's scam. They accumulated over $30,000 in debt. "I could go on and on but the point is I have the problem of faith and trust," they added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In March 2021, Shah, 49, and her assistant, Stuart Smith, were arrested in Utah for allegedly orchestrating a phone scam to defraud people over the age of 55. She initially maintained her innocence before later entering a guilty plea in July.

On Dec. 23, the United States government requested that she receive 10 years in prison, calling that a "sufficient" punishment. Shah is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 6.

Latest Stories

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • Vejmelka sharp in Coyotes' 2-1 shootout win over Kings

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka had 26 saves and stopped all three shots in a shootout in the Arizona Coyotes' 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. Arizona’s Nick Schmaltz scored on a power play in the first period. Alex Iafallo evened it on the man advantage in the second, leaving the Coyotes tied heading into the third period for the fifth straight game. Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona's second shot in the shootout after Vejmelk stopped Gabriel Vilardi. Arizona's Clayton

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • The NBA on Christmas: Things to know about the 5 matchups

    Christmas comes with traditions. Like the New York Knicks playing at Madison Square Garden. Or LeBron James lacing up his sneakers and going to work. And the defending NBA champions getting into the holiday game action. All those things are happening this year. And this holiday features a new twist: Memphis, welcome to the Christmas stage. The NBA’s Christmas quintupleheader is Sunday, with the Grizzlies and Ja Morant set to play on Dec. 25 for the first time in that franchise’s history. They ge

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth

  • Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception for the Packers (7-8), who have won their last three games after starting the season 4-8. Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two to make the postseason. The Dolphins trailed by si

  • Browns, Deshaun Watson eliminated from playoff chase

    CLEVELAND (AP) — On a freezing day for football, the Browns' most jarring chill came at the end. Unable to deliver the big play in the clutch, quarterback Deshaun Watson's second home game ended with him being sacked, perhaps a fitting conclusion for a Cleveland season grounded from the start. Watson threw three incompletions in the final minute — tight end David Njoku dropped a possible tying TD with 30 seconds left — before being thrown for a loss on Cleveland's final play as the Browns lost 1

  • Saints overcome deficit, bitter cold to beat Browns 17-10

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill each had touchdown runs and the New Orleans Saints went outside and handled Cleveland's arctic-like cold in a 17-10 win Saturday over the Browns, who were officially eliminated from the playoffs. The Saints (6-9) were 0-6 in outdoor games this season before rallying to beat the Browns (6-9) in the coldest game in New Orleans history. Quarterback Deshaun Watson drove Cleveland to the Saints' 15 in the final minute, but he was sacked on fourth down wit

  • Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out of Bellinger’s hands and deftly scooped up the fumble at the Minnesota 24. The Vikings went the other way for a field goal. The ball continued slipping out of the hands of Giants players in a 27-24

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (

  • Raptors' Siakam named Eastern Conference player of the week

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has been named the Eastern Conference player of the week for the fifth time in his career. Siakam averaged 38.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 43.6 minutes per game as the Raptors went 2-1 last week. The 28-year-old had 38 points and a season-high 15 rebounds in a 104-101 loss to Philadelphia on Dec. 19 before scoring a career-high 52 points in a 113-106 win over New York on Dec. 21. Siakam became just the fifth player in franchise history to score 5

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Despite back-to-back blunders, Patriots playoff hopes alive

    That the New England Patriots are still alive in the AFC playoff race is not a credit to them as much as the good fortune of chasing some teams that have bumbled their way into Christmas even worse. Miami has lost four consecutive games. The Jets have lost four in a row. The Titans have lost five straight. What it all adds up to is that New England (7-8) will earn a wild-card berth if it wins its last two games. Here’s the problem: This week’s opponent may be the slumping Dolphins (8-7), but the

  • Chargers face Colts on rebound after historically poor games

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts players spent the early part of this week revealing the unvarnished truth about their historic loss at Minnesota. They called it disappointing and embarrassing, and it's not the first time they've used those descriptions this season or even this month. Just nine days after allowing the largest comeback in NFL history and three weeks after yielding the second-highest fourth-quarter point total in league history, the Colts hope to use Monday night's prime-tim

  • Most dominant OHL seasons of all time: Connor McDavid, John Tavares among top 10 players

    From Doug Gilmour to Connor McDavid, the OHL has seen some truly spectacular single-season performances over the years.

  • NHL best and worst: Elias Pettersson finally finding his groove

    Elias Pettersson exploded for a five-point night to headline this holiday edition of the NHL's best and worst of the week.