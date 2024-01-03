Jen Shah responds to “RHOSLC” star's black eye claim, slams 'butt hurt' Andy Cohen after shocking finale

Shah responded from prison after Heather Gay made bombshell revelations — including one about her former cast member — on the Bravo show's season 4 finale.

Tuesday's Real Housewives of Salt Lake City saw current cast member Heather Gay drop some of the biggest bombshells in the Real Housewives franchise history — including her shocking allegation that it was currently imprisoned former cast mate Jen Shah who gave her that infamous black eye during a drunken night of partying back on season 3.

Shortly after the episode aired, Shah responded to Gay's claim from prison — where she's currently serving a 6.5-year sentence for her role in a telemarketing scam — sharing an impassioned message on her Instagram Story in which she suspected that parent network Bravo would have video evidence to support Gay's claim if it were true.

"BRAVO, if i punched Heather in her eye, you guys would have footage to prove it. It's clear the show can't live without me since I was brought up at the beginning, middle and end of season 4," Shah shared. "[Producer] Andy [Cohen] is still butt hurt that I turned down his 1:1 interview. Why would you sit down with someone who 'gave' another cast member a black eye? Next story."

Once Shah left the show, she turned her back on Cohen's exclusive interview offer, which could have revealed the truth behind the black eye.

In a January 2023 statement, Shah first revealed that she would not do a one-on-one interview with Cohen ahead of serving her prison sentence, citing Cohen and Bravo's "unwillingness to remove contractual provisions that would allow the network to legally make misrepresentations of me and my story, relating to any and all topics, prior to and during the course of my participation,” she shared on Instagram.

On season 3 of the show, Gay revealed that she got a black eye after a night of heavy drinking, but maintained that she did not "recall" how it happened — and did not publicly accuse Shah of giving her the black eye until Tuesday's season 4 finale. Gay went on to tell the cast that she lied about the black eye to protect Shah, whom she considered a friend at the time.

Gay's accusation against Shah, who departed RHOSLC after season 3 amid her legal woes, came during several other shocking moments on Tuesday's season 4 finale in Bermuda.

Gay also accused new cast member Monica Garcia of infiltrating the show's circle of friends while helping to run an infamous gossip ring that regularly spread damning lies online about RHOSLC stars — including Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, and Lisa Barlow — via the Reality Von Tease social media account.



On the show, Garcia partially denied the claim about creating the Reality Von Tease account, saying that she only took part in posting information about Shah prior to Shah's arrest in March 2021 and that several other people were primarily responsible for the account's content.

Following the episode's premiere, Garcia posted an Instagram photo showing herself holding a pair of newspapers that read "warming my hands on bridges I've burned" and "Reality Von Tease exposed," and captioned the post by telling fans "you know you love me."

EW has reached out to representatives for Bravo and Cohen for comment.

