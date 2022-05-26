Jen Psaki Says Everyone Has The Power To Respond To Texas School Massacre

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki said being involved in the political process is a positive way for people to react to the Uvalde, Texas massacre that killed 19 children and two teachers on Tuesday.

“I think the most important thing for people to know is that nobody is powerless in this moment,” Psaki told Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” Wednesday. “Everybody has a voice, everybody can use that voice in many ways.”

Watch Psaki’s full interview below:

Psaki stepped down from her job at the White House earlier this month after over a year in the position. She was replaced by Karine Jean-Pierre, the first openly gay and Black woman to take on the role.

Next up for Psaki? She plans to assist MSNBC as a commentator during their coverage of the upcoming midterm elections in the fall.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

