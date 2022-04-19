Jen Psaki Ribs Fox's Peter Doocy: You're No Doc And Don't Even (Usually) Play One On TV

White House press secretary Jen Psaki again took a poke at Fox News reporter Peter Doocy on Monday, admonishing him: “You’re not a doctor.”

She added: “You don’t even play one on TV — most days.”

Ouch.

The latest takedown occurred when Doocy asked why masks had been required on airplanes — until a federal judge’s ruling Monday that they no longer were — while they hadn’t been required in the White House briefing room.

Psaki, her face a bit tighter than usual, very carefully explained — like a teacher in a grade school classroom — that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has different recommendations for different locations and situations, depending on things like COVID-19 caseloads and the density of crowds at certain events.

“Well, Peter, I’m not a doctor, you’re not a doctor — that I’m aware of .... OK, not a doctor,” she said to laughter in the press room. “Nor does he play one on TV — most days.”

She added: “Remember the masking guidance is green, yellow and red. We are currently in a green zone in Washington, D.C., so they’re not recommending” masking.

This is “based on health considerations and data that the CDC looks at about transmissibility as we’ve seen an increase in cases on airplanes,” the press secretary explained.

For the second time in recent weeks, Jen Psaki explains CDC guidance to Peter Doocy like he's a child pic.twitter.com/W8okaDIqgJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 18, 2022

Psaki explained that the White House had called for a two-week extension on mask mandates on planes to “look at the data” before issuing new recommendations.

Check it out in the tweet above.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...