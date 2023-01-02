Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Jennifer Causey

"It has all the elegance of a crepe with the star power of a popover, but all you have really done is make a pancake. Receive your applause! They don't need to know how easy it was," says Jen Hatmaker, the host of the For the Love podcast.

The lifestyle blogger says this fluffy breakfast recipe, which she features in her new cookbook Feed These People, "has all the warm flavors of the season: cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg."

"This is a perfect recipe for home cooks because you undoubtedly have every ingredient you need right this second. It comes together with basic staples, but presents super fancy," says Hatmaker.

According to Hatmaker, the steps in this recipe are just as simple as the ingredients.

"Just throw it in the oven while the batter comes together in the blender," she says. "It's literally the easiest recipe ever and you won't believe how gorgeous it comes out!"

Jen Hatmaker's Gingerbread Spice Dutch Baby

¾ cup (3¼ oz.) all-purpose flour

1½ tsp. ground ginger

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

½ tsp. ground nutmeg

¼ tsp. table salt

3 large eggs

¾ cup whole milk

3 Tbsp. unsalted butter

Powdered sugar

Maple syrup, warmed

1. Preheat oven to 400°. Place a large cast-iron skillet in oven.

2. Whisk together flour, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt in a medium bowl until combined. Whisk in eggs and milk until perfectly smooth, about 1 minute. Let batter stand at room temperature until the flour absorbs liquid and mixture thickens slightly, about 15 minutes.

3. Carefully take skillet out of oven, and drop in the butter. Swirl it around to coat sides of skillet; pour batter right in.

4. Return skillet to preheated oven, and bake until puffed and golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes.

5. Remove skillet from oven. Dust with powdered sugar, and serve immediately with warm maple syrup.

Serves: 6

Active time: 10 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Quick tip! "You undoubtedly have every ingredient you need right this second," says Hatmaker. "If you don't, swap the warm spices for vanilla and add whatever fruit you have to the batter."