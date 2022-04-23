Jen Banwart, candidate for US Senate

Danielle Battaglia
2 min read

Name: Jen Banwart

Political party: Republican

Age as of Nov. 8, 2022: 45

Campaign website: www.jen4sennc.com

Occupation: N/A

Education: BA in Political Science/International Relations, MLit in Counterterrorism and International Security, Grad Cert in Intelligence Studies

Have you run for elected office before? No

Please list highlights of your civic involvement: I have been a public servant from 17 years old. I spent two years working for the federal legislative branch, and 20 years in the executive branch.

What is your plan for limiting the effects of inflation?

Inflation is made worse by federal government regulation of the free market economy. Downsizing the scale and scope of the federal government will reduce taxes and costs for goods and services, while providing greater quality and relevance to meet specific demands.

What is the federal government’s role in controlling or ending the COVID-19 pandemic?

At this stage, there is no justification for or benefit from federal management or control of the pandemic. The best strategy is, and always has been, to share as much raw data as possible with states and Americans so that they can make the decisions that are best for them and their families.

What is the federal government’s role in combating the effects of climate change?

The federal government should represent the interests of Americans (communicated through states) to international allies, forums, and resulting agreements. The best solutions for combating climate change will originate in the private sector and be championed by local and state governments.

What is your plan for reducing violent crime?

Police forces belong to states, and any interference by the federal government is dangerous. Federal law enforcement agencies — part of the executive branch — can do their part, but the responsibility for reducing violent crime resides with state and local governments.

What should happen if Roe v. Wade is overturned?

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, what will and should happen is that each state will determine the legality of abortion. Each state must consider the input of its individuals (not national PACs or lobbyists) alongside the input of medical experts to make the most accurate and representative decisions.

Is there an area where you disagree with your party? Why?

I am a Republican because I believe in God-given freedoms, defense of the Constitution (all of it), small federal government, conservative spending and maintaining a strong national defense. I don’t pay much attention to labels. I will focus on what is good for North Carolinians and Americans.

Top three issues

1. Defense of the Constitution (all of it)

2. Defense of the nation

3. Economics (to include a review/reduction of federal mandatory spending and the tax code, balancing and passing a federal budget on time, and restoring states’ rights by substantially reducing the scope and scale of the federal government).

