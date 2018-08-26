Jemele Hill reportedly leaving ESPN in September

Jemele Hill is reportedly leaving ESPN. (AP)

ESPN journalist Jemele Hill has reportedly agreed to a buyout, and will leave the company at the beginning of September, according to James Miller.

Hill is leaving the company on good terms, according to the report.

Jemele Hill leaving ESPN after over a decade with the company

Hill joined ESPN in 2006 and has worked on various programs with the company. She reportedly requested a meeting with ESPN president James Pitaro, and it’s possible that’s when the two sides agreed to the buyout, according to Miller.

Miller is the author of “Those Guys Have All the Fun: Inside the World of ESPN.”

Hill feuded with President Donald Trump

Hill got herself in hot water with ESPN after calling President Donald Trump a “white supremacist” in a tweet in 2017.

Trump and members of his administration were critical of that comment, calling it a fireable offense.

Hill suspended by ESPN after tweet about Jerry Jones

Weeks after calling Trump a “white supremacist,” Hill suggested people boycott Dallas Cowboys sponsors after Jerry Jones said he would bench players who did not stand for the national anthem. That tweet earned Hill a suspension from the network.

Jemele Hill leaves ‘SportsCenter’

After coming back from her suspension, Hill decided to leave “SportsCenter” to work for ESPN’s The Undefeated. That prompted a strong response from her co-host, Michael Smith. A few weeks after Hill’s announcement, Smith also left “SportsCenter”

– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports:

• ESPN anchor has had it with football

• Dan Wetzel: Culture of cover-up helped save Urban Meyer’s job

• Former MSU coach faces charges tied to Nassar investigation

• Ex-NBA ref: Suspension changed my life

