Jemele Hill to Launch Podcast on Spotify in March

Former ESPN personality Jemele Hill is launching a podcast on Spotify in March, the journalist announced Tuesday.

Hill's podcast, Unbothered, will release episodes twice a week and feature high-profile guests to be interviewed by the journalist and her co-hosts. The podcast will focus on news, politics, sports, culture and more. Episodes will vary in length from 60 to 75 minutes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Spotify and I are very like-minded," Hill said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. "We both believe in being bold and authentic. I am thrilled to get the opportunity to stretch myself in a much different way, with a support system that I believe will bring out the best in me."

Hill left ESPN in September after working at the network for 12 years. During that time, Hill's duties at ESPN included hosting the 6 p.m edition of SportsCenter and writing for The Undefeated.

ESPN suspended Hill for two weeks in October 2017 after her series of tweets calling for an advertiser boycott of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Her tweets came after Jones said his players would be benched if they did not stand for the national anthem.

Since departing ESPN, Hill has been working as a staff writer at The Atlantic.?