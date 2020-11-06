Jellystone Park Third Quarter Sales Jump 22% at Franchise Campgrounds

Sun Communities, Inc. and Texas Developer Jerry LeBlanc Adding Parks to Portfolios

CINCINNATI, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Same-park sales at Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts soared 21.8% during the third quarter as locked-down families ventured outdoors. Even with most campground openings delayed by the COVID pandemic, year-to-date same-park sales were up 3.7% over 2019.



Jellystone Park is North America’s leading family camping, glamping and entertainment chain, with more than 75 locations in North America. The brand, which is franchised by Leisure Systems, Inc., is on track for a 13th straight year of system sales growth.

“For years, the family camping industry and Jellystone Park have shown amazing resiliency to economic challenges,” said Leisure Systems Chief Executive Rob Schutter. “Our performance this year underscores that and points to a very strong future as the nation recovers from the pandemic.” Schutter added that there has been a big uptick in the number of families camping at a Jellystone Park for the first time.

The brand’s third quarter performance, which includes a nearly 50% increase in cabin rentals and a nearly 30% jump in merchandise sales over last year, is continuing to attract real estate investors. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) recently acquired the Jellystone Park location in Waller, Texas, northwest of Houston. It is now part of a joint venture with Northgate Resorts, which is operating it. Sun and Northgate now have 10 Jellystone Park campgrounds in their portfolio. The companies each separately own several other Jellystone Park properties.

Galveston, Texas developer Jerry LeBlanc is also among those contributing to the Jellystone Park system’s expansion. He recently signed a development agreement to build a new Jellystone Park location in Bronson, Texas, located midway between Houston and Shreveport, Louisiana. Plans for the park are being developed now. It is expected to open in 2022.

“Real estate investors are attracted to the Jellystone Park business model for a number of reasons,” Schutter said. “We expect to see them continue to acquire and expand existing properties, convert non-branded campgrounds to Jellystone Park locations, and build new resorts from the ground up.”

This year Northgate Resorts added two New Hampshire Jellystone Park locations to its portfolio while real estate investment firm RER Ventures joined the Jellystone Park system with its acquisition and conversion of an independent campground in North Port Huron, Michigan.

Jellystone Park has development agreements in place for seven new parks. To assist franchisees with conversions and new projects, Leisure Systems established a partnership with Environmental Design Group, which specializes in campground design and construction.

About Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park is North America’s leading family camping and glamping destination, famous for providing guests with amenities such as pools, water slides and splashgrounds; activities including jumping pillows, wagon rides and foam parties; fun-filled theme weekends such as Chocolate Lovers Weekend and Halloween Spooktacular Weekends; and interactions with Yogi Bear costumed characters. Jellystone Park guests can choose from a variety of accommodation options including premium cabins, yurts, deluxe RV sites, and traditional tent campsites. There are more than 75 Jellystone Park locations in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.jellystonefranchise.com and www.jellystonepark.com.

