Jellystone Park Celebrates Easter, Mother’s Day with Special Events

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, the nation’s leading family camping, glamping, and outdoor entertainment brand, will make Easter and Mother’s Day weekends special with scores of holiday activities to delight kids and parents.

There are more than 75 franchised Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts across the U.S. and Canada. Jellystone Park locations are renowned for their attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with the Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations.

Easter egg decorating contests, egg hunts with Yogi Bear and his friends, and Easter-themed games and crafts are just a few of the activities that await families who stay at Jellystone Park locations during Easter weekend. Other events include chocolate bunny eating contests, a scavenger hunt for large wooden Easter eggs, and a magical Easter basket ride.

In May, moms are the center of attention, with all receiving a free gift for staying at a Jellystone Park location during Mother’s Day weekend. Special crafts, mommy and me look-alike contests, a selfie scavenger hunt, mothers-only spa and relaxation time, and chair massages are among the treats planned.

Visit www.jellystonepark.com to find the nearest location and learn about the specific Easter and Mother’s Day weekend activities that are scheduled there. As each Jellystone Park location is independently owned and operated, activities and events vary.

“As a dad, I know how important it is for families to spend time together and make memories,” said Trent Hershenson, vice president of Marketing. “Easter and Mother’s Day are great times to visit Jellystone Park. Compared to other types of spring vacations, staying at a Jellystone Park location is extremely affordable, especially because most activities are included in your cabin or RV site rental rate.”

A limited number of complimentary stays are available to journalists, influencers and content creators. Visit https://www.campjellystone.com/pressroom/ for more information.

About Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resorts

With more than 75 locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts feature fun attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. For more information about Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, please visit www.jellystonepark.com. For more information on franchising opportunities, please visit www.jellystonefranchise.com. Camp Jellystone is part of Sun Outdoors’ family of brands.

About Sun Outdoors

Sun Outdoors is a leader in outdoor hospitality and is committed to its mission of offering guests exceptional and transformative outdoor experiences. With more than 170 locations across the U.S. and Ontario, Canada, Sun Outdoors offers guests several ways to stay: from RV sites to vacation rentals, from tent camping to glamping, whether they stay for a weekend, season, or longer. Visit www.sunoutdoors.com to learn more.

Multimedia here: https://www.campjellystone.com/pressroom/

