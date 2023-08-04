Who Is Jelly Roll's Wife? All About Bunnie XO

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO have been married since 2016

Those curious about the inspiration behind Jelly Roll’s sentimental songwriting need to look no further than his wife, Bunnie XO.

In 2016, Jelly Roll asked Bunnie XO to marry him while on stage during a live concert in Las Vegas. That same night, unbeknownst to friends and family, the couple spontaneously tied the knot in a courthouse wedding. In addition to becoming Jelly Roll’s wife, Bunnie XO also became a stepmom to the country music singer’s daughter, Bailee.

While simultaneously helping Jelly Roll pursue his music career, Bunnie XO also went after her dream of starting her own podcast. In 2019, the Dumb Blonde podcast was born and has since amassed over 165,000 followers on Instagram. Following the launch of Dumb Blonde season 6 in 2023, Jelly Roll wrote a heartfelt tribute to Bunnie XO in honor of her major accomplishment and shared “how it was her means to end working in the sex industry for good.”

“She wanted to do it on her own, she didn’t want to be just ‘Jelly Roll’s wife,’ ” the country music artist wrote on Instagram, noting that Bunnie XO built her brand with “zero help” from him.

“She wanted to build her own empire to empower women and share her story in hopes that it could motivate others to believe that they could change their lives and be happy,” Jelly Roll continued. “Watching you take this thing to the moon has been nothing short of incredible to watch — so so so so happy for you baby.”

When Bunnie XO isn’t producing her own podcast, she’s backstage cheering on the singer. The podcaster has accompanied Jelly Roll to a number of red carpet events, including the 2023 CMT Awards, where he took home three awards.

So who is Jelly Roll’s wife? Here’s everything to know about Bunnie XO and her relationship with the country music star.

She is a podcaster

In 2019, Bunnie XO launched her own podcast called Dumb Blonde. Bunnie XO interviews a wide range of personalities, from country music artists like her husband to published authors and social media figures. Her impressive list of guests includes country crooners Brantley Gilbert and Priscilla Block, among others. She drops new episodes every week.

She met Jelly Roll in 2015

Bunnie XO met her future husband while attending one of his concerts at Las Vegas’ Country Saloon in 2015. While guest appearing on the comedy podcast King and the Sting and the Wing Clips, Jelly Roll revealed that he and Bunnie XO talked backstage, but she was in a relationship at the time. The pair kept in touch via mutual friends, and when Bunnie XO became single not long after, their friendship quickly turned romantic.

“They split, and I’m not going to act like I shot my shot. She kind of shot hers,” Jelly Roll told the audio show's hosts.

When Jelly Roll got wind of Bunnie XO’s breakup and that she was interested in him, he told her of his upcoming plans to drive out to Las Vegas and shoot music video content. According to the “Save Me” singer, Bunnie XO offered for him to crash at her place, and the rest is history.

“It’s a white trash love story,” Jelly Roll joked, explaining that he was “broke” and living in his van at the time. “When I hugged her, I could just feel the genuineness of her. I could tell it wasn’t an act.”

She and Jelly Roll had an impromptu Las Vegas wedding

After a year of dating in 2016, Jelly Roll proposed to Bunnie XO while onstage at a Yelawolf and Deftones concert in Las Vegas. The lovebirds decided to elope right then and there, getting married at a courthouse nearby.

“We got married kind of randomly,” Jelly Roll shared on the King and the Sting and the Wing Clips podcast. “It was Vegas, right? So it’s like 11 o’clock. They’re closing the joint down by Hard Rock [Cafe] and I’m like, ‘F--- it. Let’s just go now.’ She’s like, ‘The courthouse is open for about 34 to 44 more minutes.’ I was like, ‘Let’s f------ roll.’ "

Despite their love, Jelly Roll said that people have had their doubts about him and Bunnie XO over the years. “We stuck it out. We were like the story nobody thought of. She’s my best friend, man. She really is,” he said.

She is a stepmom

When Bunnie XO married Jelly Roll in 2016, she also became a stepmother to the country music singer’s daughter from a previous relationship. On an episode of the Dumb Blonde podcast, Bunnie XO opened up about her relationship with her stepdaughter and Bailee’s biological mother, Felicia.

Jelly Roll has been very outspoken on social media about Bunnie XO’s involvement in his daughter’s life. In a May 2020 Facebook post, Jelly Roll wrote of Bunnie XO and Bailee’s “beautiful mother-daughter bond,” noting that “it takes a special kind of woman to raise a kid that isn’t her child and still treat the child as if she was.”

“You are the epitome of a good mom and deserve more credit than anyone because you didn’t have to step up to the plate the way you did,” Jelly Roll added of his wife. “You chose to step up and man you have knocked it out of the park. Thank you Mama Bear — we love you.”

She and Jelly Roll made their red carpet debut in 2022

In 2022, Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll walked their first red carpet together at the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The special night also marked Jelly Roll’s first-ever red carpet event. Bunnie XO donned a pink sheer lace dress with matching opera gloves. Her blonde hair was pulled back into a high ponytail that she accented with a matching pink bow. Meanwhile, the country singer-songwriter sported an all-black ensemble that he accessorized with overlapping silver and gold chain necklaces.

She is Jelly Roll’s biggest supporter

Jelly Roll wants fans to know that he wouldn’t be where he is today without Bunnie XO’s unconditional love and support. The CMT Music Award-winning musician penned a heartfelt “appreciation post” in honor of his wife on Instagram, outlining the many ways she continues to inspire him on a daily basis.

“A lot is often said or made about my story , but the truth is , I’ve never been moved more by a story than the story of my wife,” Jelly Roll captioned a photo of them together. “To watch what this woman has overcame and her passion and determination to be something better has inspired me from the moment I met her. She saved me in one of the darkest times of my life. She has been nothing but supportive.”

Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll say that the secret ingredient to their marriage is communication

When it comes to fostering a deep connection with your spouse, Jelly Roll truly believes that communication is key. The “Son of a Sinner” vocalist told his fans that he and Bunnie XO “prioritize communication” and don’t back away from discussing tougher topics.

“Somebody asked me what’s the secret to our marriage the other day. I didn’t even have to think about — it’s simple — we are comfortable having uncomfortable conversations,” he shared on Instagram in 2020. “We have learn to laugh at the small s--- , and above everything we don’t take anything to seriously.”

Of his wife, Jelly Roll added, “This woman is my backbone in life, she’s beautiful, smart, witty, and you wouldn’t believe how silly she really is.”



