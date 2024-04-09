Jelly Roll’s wife shares adorable video of what he does when he’s nervous on stage

During the final few minutes of the CMT Music Awards, singer Jelly Roll, who exploded on to the music scene over the last year, closed out the show with a truly epic performance. But despite his success he still gets nervous.

And people can’t stop talking about a video his beloved wife, Bunnie, shared of one of his performances before her husband took the stage at the CMT awards. The heartwarming TikTok video shows Jelly Roll commanding the stage and the 75,000 people in front of him.

However, as he makes his way to the mic stand, Jelly Roll lets his insecurities get the best of him and he turned to his wife for support.

https://www.tiktok.com/@xomgitsbunnie/video/7344072589532499246

In the video, you can see Jelly Roll find Bunnie in the crowd and ask her for reassurance. “Am I doing okay,” you can see Jelly Roll mouthing to Bunnie. “Am I killing it?”

Bunnie captioned the video, writing, “When he’s nervous and you’re his emotional support human so (he) keeps asking if he’s doing ok while performing in front of 75,000 (people). Yes baby, you rocked it.”

People in the comments praised Jelly and Bunnie’s connection. “Looking to you for reassurance makes me appreciate him even more because as amazing as he is, he isn’t cocky about it,” one commenter wrote.

“Thousands of people screaming for him and singing along but he only needs one voice to feel ok,” another added.

And one commenter revealed they saw him do this live. “Saw him do this live couldn’t tell if he was asking about himself or you, so sweet.”

“You should bring a poster that says ‘you’re doing amazing sweetie’ and just hold it up so he can always see it,” someone suggested.