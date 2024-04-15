Jelly Roll says he's lost around 70 pounds as he preps for 5K race

Jelly Roll is pushing toward the finish line of his 5K preparation with a 70-pound weight loss revelation.

"I'm probably down 70-something pounds," the "Wild Ones" performer told People in an interview published Saturday. The singer is participating in the 2 Bears 5K with Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura in California on May 7.

He attributed his weight loss to a combination of a rigorous exercise regimen and a good diet. "I'm doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week. I'm doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna (and) six minutes in a cold plunge every day. I'm eating healthy right now," he said.

The Grammy-nominated country artist added that he feels "really good" and wants to keep the momentum going.

"I was thinking, I plan on losing another 100, 100-and-something (pounds). If I feel this good down this weight, man, I can only imagine what I'm going to feel like by the time I go on tour," Jelly Roll said, referring to his upcoming Beautifully Broken tour.

Jelly Roll, former drug dealer and current Grammy nominee, speaks against fentanyl to Senate

The singer's 37-date tour produced by Live Nation starts on Aug. 27 at Salt Lake City's Delta Center and concludes on Oct. 27 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte. Other stops include New York City, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New Orleans and more.

On the road with Jelly Roll will be openers Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay.

Jelly Roll announces 2024 tour: Here are the dates, how to get tickets

His 2024 run follows his 44-date Backroad Baptism tour a year prior, which featured acts including Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Chase Rice, and rappers Three Six Mafia, Struggle Jennings, Merkules and Yelawolf.

"My spirit as a person has changed so much recently," Jelly Roll told The Tennessean, part of the USA TODAY Network, in 2023.

"I have love and forgiveness in my heart now. I still have so much work to do, but I hope that people see what I've accomplished and realize if I can do it, that it's possible for them, too."

Contributing: Marcus K. Dowling, The Tennessean

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jelly Roll reveals 70-pound weight loss as he preps for 5K race