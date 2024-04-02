Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson Perform Stripped-Down Version of 'Save Me' at 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards are airing live on April 1 from the Dolby Theatre at 8 p.m. ET on Fox

Amy Sussman/Getty Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson perform onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on April 1, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson gave the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards a duet to remember.

On Monday night, the "Son of a Sinner" singer, 39, and the "Heart Like a Truck" artist, 31, performed a stripped-down rendition of their collaboration "Save Me" after Jelly Roll won best new artist awards in both the pop and country categories.

Surrounded by candles on the stage, Jelly Roll began the performance solo onstage until midway when he introduced Wilson who alternated verses with him.

After the performance, the country star took to the stage to give an impassioned speech in honor of the accolades he received. He began the speech, "To be one of the voices coming through your radio and to be the best new country artist and represent country music and the best new pop artist, you want to know what it means to a kid like me?"

Kevin Winter/Getty Jelly Roll performs onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on April 1, 2024.

"I was thinking about it, 'What does it mean when a guy like me gets the opportunity to be the new pop artist of the year?' It means that God will always use the least likely messenger with the biggest message every single time," Jelly Roll told the crowd.

He concluded: "You can take that to the bank, baby. I love you Jesus, and I love you Bunnie, my wife. Thank you for everything. My daughter, Bailee Ann, I hope you’re watching. I’m coming home, baby. We did it."

Jelly Roll earned eight nominations including artist of the year, best new artist (pop), country artist of the year, best new artist (country), best new artist (alternative and rock), rock song of the year, rock artist of the year and favorite on screen. Wilson was nominated for two awards at this year's event — country song of the year and country artist of the year.

Kevin Winter/Getty Lainey Wilson

While Taylor Swift led the pack as the most-nominated artist, ranking in a total of nine nods, SZA and 21 Savage landed eight nominations along with Jelly Roll, while Olivia Rodrigo earned seven nods.

Artists like Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Ice Spice, Jonas Brothers and many others also received recognition across the various categories.

The "Texas Hold 'Em" singer, 42, is set to receive the Innovator Award at this year’s show to celebrate her influence on pop culture and her creative endeavors, while Cher will be honored with the Icon Award with a special musical tribute for “her unparalleled contributions to music and pop culture for over seven decades," per a press release.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Jelly Roll attends iHeartRadio Hot 99.5's Jingle Ball 2023 at Capital One Arena on Dec. 11, 2023 in Washington

In addition to the tribute performance, Justin Timberlake, Green Day, TLC, Lainey Wilson and Tate McRae are all set to take the stage.

There are a handful of exciting new categories. There are five new awards, each with a genre focus: pop artist of the year, pop song of the year, K-pop artist of the year, K-pop song of the year and best new artist (K-pop).

Hosted by Ludacris, the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards is airing live on April 1 from the Dolby Theatre at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.



