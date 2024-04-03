Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo Celebrate His Latest Award Wins at Bar They Visited Upon 'First' Dating in 2016

"We came to this bar in 2016 when we first got together and had nothing but a dream," reflected Bunnie after Jelly Roll took home two iHeartRadio Music Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on April 1, 2024

In celebration of Jelly Roll's latest award wins, he and Bunnie Xo are taking a trip down memory lane.

The married couple visited a bar they first went to as an early couple to commemorate Jelly Roll taking home best new pop artist and best new country artist at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, April 1.

"We came to this bar in 2016 when we first got together and had nothing but a dream," wrote Bunnie, 44, in a TikTok video of the pair singing along to "Old Time Rock & Roll" by Bob Seger, posted Tuesday, April 2.

"Tonite we came back to celebrate my baby being iHeartradio’s best [new] POP & COUNTRY artist of the year," she continued.

Jelly Roll, 39, earned eight nominations at the awards show and took home two awards. He also took the stage for a performance of his hit "Save Me" with Lainey Wilson.

He delivered an impassioned speech about the accolades following the duet, asking the crowd, "To be one of the voices coming through your radio and to be the best new country artist and represent country music and the best new pop artist, you want to know what it means to a kid like me?"

Taylor Hill/Getty Jelly Roll in Fort Worth, Texas in December 2023

"I was thinking about it, 'What does it mean when a guy like me gets the opportunity to be the new pop artist of the year?' It means that God will always use the least likely messenger with the biggest message every single time," said Jelly Roll.

The "Need a Favor" singer continued, "You can take that to the bank, baby. I love you Jesus, and I love you Bunnie, my wife. Thank you for everything. My daughter, Bailee Ann, I hope you’re watching. I’m coming home, baby. We did it."

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo in Los Angeles in February 2024

In a TikTok video shared last week, Bunnie reflected on her and Jelly Roll's 2018 breakup and how the split ultimately helped them grow as a couple.

"Who knew us breaking up in 2018, me moving back to Vegas & you coming to get me back - would have put us on this wild journey called life," she wrote at the time.

"We finally committed to each other & did everything we promised each other the first night in 2016," Bunnie continued. "Our castle in the sand had to crumble so we could rebuild on solid ground. I yuh you so muchhh."

