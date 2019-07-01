Jelley 'doesn't really care' first BTCC win since 2009 was inherited

Jelley 'doesn't really care' win was inherited

Stephen Jelley says he does not "really care" about the manner of his first British Touring Car Championship win for 10 years, after inheriting victory in the Oulton Park finale.

Last weekend, BMW 125i M Sport driver Jelly scored his third victory in the series - having won twice at Rockingham in 2009 - and with it sealed Team Parker Racing's first.

Jelley finished runner-up on the road in race three at Oulton, but was promoted to the win when Jake Hill had 20 seconds added to his race time for contact with Matt Neal, who had briefly taken the lead.

Although Jelley sympathised with Hill for his reprimand, the 37-year-old added that the nature in which he scored victory did not detract from the achievement.

"I just saw the big cloud of smoke and [Neal's] Honda in front doing the rounds," Jelley told Autosport, shortly after being handed the winner's trophy by Hill's father Simon.

"I initially went to go to the left and the Honda just drifted back that same way.

"I got on the brakes - I have got a wife and kids - and I went in the other direction.

"Obviously I am ecstatic inside, but that meant a lot to Jake Hill and I have known him for a long time. But it means a lot to me as well.

"Does it feel worse to win because I didn't cross the line first? I don't really care!

"I will take it, and I will take the trophy.

"But I appreciate the huge disappointment that they must be feeling right now.

"I know it is disappointing, but Team Parker Racing has never won a British Touring Car Championship race, and now we just have."

The result gave Jelley his second podium of 2019, having finished third in the final race of the season opening meeting at Brands Hatch.

Jelley moved up a place in the amended results of that race as well when on-the-road winner Tom Chilton was hit with a five-second penalty for his pass for the lead - also on Neal.

But Jelley added that he expected to win on the road this year, having switched to the 1 Series with which Colin Turkington won the 2018 title.

"Hopefully it won't be the last victory this year," he said. "I think we are capable of winning outright."

