Jehovah's Witnesses build worship space in Iqaluit, the furthest north of its kind, says volunteer

The Jehovah's Witnesses, a religious organization, is establishing its own facility, called Kingdom Hall, in Iqaluit. A rendering shows what the building should look like once it's complete. (Jehovah's Witnesses - image credit)

The Jehovah's Witnesses are putting down official roots in the North.

The religious group is currently building a place for its congregation to meet — called Kingdom Hall — in Iqaluit. According to one local volunteer, it's set to be the group's furthest-north church.

Jason Harrison, the project manager of the construction, said it "really plays a large role" in the lives of members there.

"There are events throughout the week at our kingdom halls," Harrison said.

"It's really a centre of worship of our creator for the congregation and for interested ones."

Iqaluit resident Jason McGregor is a member of the Jehovah's Witnesses. He said about 60 volunteers, 41 of whom flew in from across Canada, are helping with the construction.

"The neat thing about this is it's all volunteers, so nobody is being paid," he said, adding that's besides some extra help from contractors in town. "But other than that, it's all done by Jehovah's Witnesses right across Canada, which is super exciting for us."

Jehovah's Witnesses

The Jehovah's Witnesses have 1,193 congregations and about 118,000 members in Canada, according to the group's website, and members of this faith can be found around the world.

McGregor said the centre will be "a beautiful building. It'll look really good in the community."

It will be located in Iqaluit's downtown at 1018 Iglulik Drive and the target completion date is Oct. 1.

The project, the planning of which started in 2019, will be more than just a place for the congregation to meet, McGregor said. There will be a few apartments up top, though he said the uses for those have not been fully determined yet.

The two floors will make it a 3,296-square-foot building, with some eco-friendly aspects to it, according to the organization.

McGregor said there are about 23 people who are actively preaching in the community, but he is noticing interest from more community members, with as many as 45 people attending a meeting this year.

Story continues

For the last 13 years, McGregor has lived in Iqaluit with his family. He said having the space will be meaningful to them.

"We raised our son here and we have no plans on leaving, so to know that there's a permanent place of worship where we can go and feel safe and learn and be together with friends who love and care about each other means a lot to me and my family," McGregor said.

"We're super excited."