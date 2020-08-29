Jeffrey Wright explains why 'The Batman' is different to other comic book movies

Jeffrey Wright promises that The Batman will be different to the other movies (Image by Warner Bros)

Jeffrey Wright has promised that The Batman is going to be much different to other comic-book movies, insisting that the upcoming blockbuster will use the genre to take a look at crime and corruption in American cities.

The acclaimed star of Westworld made this admission during his recent appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, calling The Batman “an opportunity.”

“Comic book films have sucked a lot of oxygen from the cinematic room. But with Batman, we have an opportunity to use all of the trappings of that genre to explore some things in an American city through a lens of crime, corruption that are really grounded and relevant and interesting.

“So the detective work there is an exploration of Gotham but it also becomes an exploration of a city very much like New York City."

Matt Reeves, who is directing and has co-written The Batman, also opened up about how different the film will be to the previous incarnations of the Caped Crusader’s cinematic antics during last weekend’s DC FanDome, via ComicBook.com.

"It's not an origin tale, and you're meeting him in the early days. What's really important about this iteration is that you know a lot of the other stories are about how he had to master his fear and master himself in order to become Batman and that in that Batman state, he's sort of in his best self.

“For me, what was exciting was not doing that, not doing the origin, not doing what we've seen done so beautifully in other movies, but instead to meet him in the middle of this criminological experiment to see him in the becoming of Batman and to see him make mistakes as Batman, see him grow and fail and be heroic do all of the things that we associate with Batman but in a way that felt very human and very flawed."

We’ll get to see what Reeves delivers with his version of The Batman when it is finally released on October 1, 2021.



