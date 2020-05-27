Jeffrey Toobin Drops The Hammer On Twitter Ignoring Its Own Rules For Donald Trump

CNN’s chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin on Tuesday slammed Twitter for once again failing to enforce its own rules against President Donald Trump.

Toobin, appearing on the “Newsroom” show, ripped as “corporate gibberish” the social media platform’s explanation for not deleting Trump’s recent tweets baselessly accusing MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough of being involved in the 2001 death of an intern, Lori Klausutis, when he was a GOP congressman.

Authorities ruled Klausutis’ death an accident and no foul play was suspected.

But Trump has continued to push the outrageous conspiracy theory about the death in recent days amid soaring criticism from Scarborough and others over his fumbled handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson for Twitter earlier in the day told HuffPost it was “deeply sorry about the pain” caused by Trump’s tweets and claimed it was “working to expand existing product features and policies so we can more effectively address things like this going forward.”

The statement came after Klausutis’ widowed husband, Timothy Klausutis, penned a powerful letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey asking for Trump’s tweets to be removed.

Toobin wasn’t having Twitter’s excuse.

“Twitter is a private company. They have rules. Like Greyhound buses have rules,” he said on Tuesday. “You can’t stay on a Greyhound bus if you break the rules. President Trump has broken the rules of Twitter over and over again, and Twitter has done nothing but put out statements of corporate gibberish like the one it did today.”

Toobin suggested Trump’s tweets were in clear violation of Twitter’s rule against targeted harassment. “All Twitter should do is follow its own rules and take these tweets down,” he said.

“Twitter is just afraid of both the president and right-wing trolls who follow him and that’s why they’re not doing what they should be doing, which is taking this tweet down,” Toobin continued, later adding: “If Twitter had any decency, if Twitter had any corporate conscience, they would just take it down automatically.”

Twitter did, however, on Tuesday label two of Trump’s unfounded tweeted claims about mail-in ballot fraud with a fact-check warning. Trump immediately fired back, accusing the platform of “stifling free speech.”

