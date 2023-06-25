Jeffrey Katzenberg Advised President Biden to ‘Own His Age’ Like Harrison Ford and Mick Jagger (Report)

President Joe Biden and his administration are being advised to “own his age” by one of Hollywood’s most politically involved moguls: DreamWorks and Quibi co-founder, Jeffrey Katzenberg.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the former Walt Disney Studios chairman has become “an influential outside adviser” to the White House and has given President Biden advice on how to counter his public image as being too old to be reelected in 2024. This past April, Katzenberg was named one of seven co-chairs for Biden’s re-election campaign.

Along with other advisers, Katzenberg has told the 80-year-old president to “own his age” and to turn a perceived negative into a positive. As examples, he pointed to two celebrities who are Biden’s age: Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, who is still performing with the band after 60 years together, and Harrison Ford, who is expected to be in Emmy contention and whose final go-around as Indiana Jones will hit theaters next weekend.

Katzenberg has been known in Hollywood for his heavy involvement in the Democratic party at all stages of government, holding private meetings with Los Angeles city officials over homelessness and supporting Karen Bass in her successful mayoral campaign last year.

Prior to that, Katzenberg was a major ally for Barack Obama during his presidency, raising tens of millions of dollars in campaign funds from Hollywood figures and advised his administration on its efforts to build relationships between the American film industry and China, resulting in a box office windfall that lasted through the 2010s. Katzenberg has also been tied to the political fortunes of other prominent Democrats, including New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, whom Katzenberg raised funds for the 2014 campaign that got him elected to Congress.

Katzenberg will likely do all of that and more for Biden in 2024, as WSJ reports that he will play a major role in fundraising and campaign messaging. But Republican strategist Jesse Hunt told the paper that the GOP isn’t fazed by his presence.

“It’s another wealthy Hollywood celebrity whispering in the ear of a presidential candidate who is failing to connect with a working-class population that doesn’t feel like the administration is dealing with their economic concerns,” Hunt said.

