Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly Told Victim That Bill Clinton 'Likes Them Young,' According to Unsealed Docs

Clinton spokesperson Angel Ureña noted in a statement to PEOPLE that the former president "knows nothing" about Epstein's crimes and has not been accused of wrongdoing

Bill Clinton's office maintains that he "knows nothing" about Jeffrey Epstein's "terrible crimes" after the former president was mentioned in newly unsealed court filings related to the deceased sex offender. In one court document made public on Wednesday evening, an alleged victim of Epstein claims that he once told her Clinton "likes them young, referring to girls."

The large cache of documents stem from a 2015 lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre against Epstein (who died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal conspiracy and sex trafficking charges) and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, and other related cases.

The documents included a deposition from Epstein accuser Johanna Sjoberg who, under questioning from Giuffre's attorney, said of Epstein: "I knew he had dealings with Bill Clinton. I did not know they were friends until I read the Vanity Fair article about them going to Africa together."

"Did Jeffrey ever talk to you about Bill Clinton?" the attorney then asked.

"He said one time that Clinton likes them young, referring to girls," Sjoberg responded. Elsewhere in the deposition, Sjoberg clarified that she never met Clinton or saw him on Epstein's island.

Clinton did not object to the unsealing of the documents. In a statement to PEOPLE his spokesperson, Angel Ureña, noted that despite being mentioned in the documents, Clinton has not been accused of wrongdoing.

Adding that "it's been nearly 20 years since President Clinton last had contact with Epstein," Ureña referred PEOPLE to his 2019 statement that said, in part, "President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has been recently charged in New York."

Clinton was among dozens of other John Does whose names were unsealed under court order on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Sjoberg's deposition, she alleged that Prince Andrew groped her breast at Epstein's New York City home in 2001 while posing for a group photo with Giuffre, Epstein, Maxwell and a puppet bearing Andrew's likeness.

Andrew has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. Buckingham Palace had no comment when reached by PEOPLE Thursday.

Giuffre herself has alleged she was trafficked by Epstein and forced to have sex with Prince Andrew on three occasions when she was 17.

Another newly unsealed document references the alleged “Clinton dinner party” on Epstein's island that Giuffre once described. The document notes that Giuffre's claims about Clinton attending a dinner on the island were disproven as the Secret Service logs his travel.



