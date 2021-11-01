Jeffrey Donovan to Star in NBC’s ‘Law & Order’ Revival

Jeffrey Donovan will star in NBC’s “Law & Order” revival.

Donovan will play a new character whose an NYPD detective. He is expected to be joined by returning cast members Sam Waterston and Anthony Anderson, according to Deadline, which first reported the news.

The series, which NBC surprisingly renewed for a 21st season in September, will pick up where it left off, when it was abruptly canceled in 2010.

“Law & Order” featured an ensemble cast over the years, though its most recent version starred Sam Waterston, Anthony Anderson, Jeremy Sisto, S. Epatha Merkerson, Linus Roache and Alana De La Garza.

“Law & Order” will be executive produced by Wolf, Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski. Rick Eid will serve as the showrunner. The series will be produced by Universal Television and Wolf Entertainment.

“Law & Order” premiered in 1990 and launched Wolf’s first (of many) procedural franchise, which would be spun off with “Law & Order: SVU” (which has surpassed the original version’s run, now in its 22nd season). “Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” “Law & Order: Trial By Jury,” “Law & Order: LA,” “Law & Order: True Crime” and the most recent addition “Law & Order: Organized Crime.” Only “Organized Crime” and “SVU” are still airing.

A new spinoff, “For the Defense,” was scrapped after receiving a straight-to-series order last year.

Donovan is best known for his starring role on the USA Network drama “Burn Notice.” He is repped by ICM, Anonymous Content, and Hirsch Wallerstein.