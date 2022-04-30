Jeffrey Dean Morgan Defends Norman Reedus from 'Toxic' Walking Dead Fans After Melissa McBride's Spinoff Exit

Jeffrey Dean Morgan arrives for the Special Screening Of AMC's "The Walking Dead" Season 10 held at TCL Chinese Theater on September 23, 2019 in Hollywood, Californi (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images) ; Norman Reedus attends The Game Awards 2019 at Microsoft Theater on December 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) ; Melissa McBride attends The Walking Dead Premiere and Party on September 23, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for AMC)

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is calling out Twitter trolls.

The Walking Dead actor, 56, came to the defense of costar Norman Reedus after some social media users took aim at him following Melissa McBride's exit from a previously announced Walking Dead spinoff that was set to center on her character Carol Peletier and Reedus' Daryl Dixon.

"Some of you have gone WAY too far. TOXIC. Attacking norm for crap he has NOTHING to do with? Melissa made a call that was hers alone," Morgan wrote on Twitter Friday. "She wants/needs a break. Respect that. Factors involved that are nobody's business. Norm, who's given more than anyone to you all. Just S-----."

In a statement posted on AMC's Twitter page on Friday, the network said that McBride's decision to not participate in the series is "because relocating to Europe became logistically untenable for her."

"Norman Reedus is being unfairly targeted and attacked in social media for a decision he had no part in," the statement read. "It is inappropriate to direct negativity and anger at another cast member for a disappointing outcome he had nothing to do with."

They added, "Carol is a beloved & vital character and we are working to find a way for fans to again follow her story, as only Melissa could give life to, in the expanding universe around The Walking Dead. The fans have always been the driving force behind #TWDFamily and always will be."

Carol is a beloved & vital character and we are working to find a way for fans to again follow her story, as only Melissa could give life to, in the expanding universe around The Walking Dead. The fans have always been the driving force behind #TWDFamily and always will be. (3/3) — AMC-TV (@AMC_TV) April 29, 2022

In a previous statement to Entertainment Weekly on Wednesday, an AMC spokesperson said McBride "is no longer able to participate in the previously announced spin-off focused on the Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier characters, which will be set and filmed in Europe this summer and premiere next year."

The news of her departure came after AMC announced in 2020 that The Walking Dead would conclude in 2022 with an expanded 11th season.

At the time, AMC first revealed that two spinoffs were in the works, the first with Reedus, 53, and McBride. EW reported that the spinoff will now focus on Reedus' character instead.

As previously reported, the second spinoff, Tales of The Walking Dead, will be an episodic anthology with individual episodes or arcs of episodes focused on new or existing characters, backstories or other stand-alone experiences.

The Walking Dead, which premiered in 2010, also stars Danai Gurira, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand and Khary Payton.

The season 11 finale of The Walking Dead will air later this year.