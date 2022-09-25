Jeffrey Dahmer: The true story behind Ryan Murphy’s serial killer series on Netflix

Ellie Harrison
·5 min read

Netflix’s newest addition to its true crime canon is a thriller from Ryan Murphy, who explores the case of one of America’s most notorious serial killers: Jeffrey Dahmer.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story stars Mare of Easttown actor Evan Peters as the man also known as the “Milwaukee Cannibal” or the “Milwaukee Monster”, who committed the murder and dismemberment of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.

Here are the key points to know about the true story behind the show…

**Warning: this article contains upsetting content***

Dahmer’s background

Dahmer was born in 1960, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to a teletype machine instructor and a chemist.

There are conflicting reports on whether Dahmer was neglected as a child or if he was doted upon, but there appears to be no doubt he was from a broken home. His mother suffered from depression and attempted suicide, and his father was away studying for much of his childhood. Dahmer’s parents eventually got divorced when he was 18.

Dahmer was a quiet child, who underwent double hernia surgery at the age of three. The family moved to Ohio when Dahmer was about six, and his younger brother David was born.

Dahmer was interested in dead animals, specifically animal bones, from an early age – something thought to have begun when he saw his father removing animal bones from beneath their home. He began to collect insects and the skeletons of small animals, such as squirrels, and preserve them in jars of formaldehyde. His father showed him how to bleach and preserve animal bones, and Dahmer started to collect road kill so he could dissect them and add more bones to his collection.

At high school, Dahmer was an outcast. He drank heavily and called alcohol his “medicine” to classmates. While it was thought by teachers that he had good academic potential, his grades were average. Having previously been quiet, he started throwing fake fits and mocking people with cerebral palsy.

In his early teens, Dahmer had a brief relationship with another teenage boy, but he did not tell his parents he was gay. He later admitted he fantacised about dominating a submissive male partner, and that these fantasies had started to involve dissection.

Jeffrey Dahmer in 1991 (AFP via Getty Images)
Jeffrey Dahmer in 1991 (AFP via Getty Images)

Dahmer’s crimes

Dahmer committed his first murder three weeks after he graduated from high school in 1978. One day in June, he picked up 18-year-old hitchhiker Steven Mark Hicks, lured him to his house for a “few beers”, and bludgeoned him with a dumbbell. Dahmer then strangled Hicks to death, stripped him, masturbated, dissected the body and buried the remains in a shallow grave in his back garden. He later dug up the body so he could dissolve it in acid and crush and scatter the bones.

Shortly afterwards, Dahmer joined the US army for a few years. He continued to drink heavily. In 1981, he was discharged, and in the mid-Eighties, back in Milwaukee, he started to frequent gay bathhouses where he sedated men and assaulted them. In the late Eighties he committed his second murder, this time of a man he brought back to a hotel. He then started to carry out assaults and murders in his grandmother’s home.

Dahmer’s grandmother asked him to move out, largely because of his drinking, his habit of bringing young men back late at night and the foul smells coming from both the basement and the garage – where Dahmer would store and dispose of his victims. He moved out into an apartment in Milwaukee and the murders and dismemberments continued into the Nineties.

Many of his later murders involved necrophilia, cannibalism, and the permanent preservation of the skeleton.

Evan Peters as Dahmer in ‘Monster’ (COURTESY OF NETFLIX)
Evan Peters as Dahmer in ‘Monster’ (COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

Dahmer’s conviction

Despite having been arrested numerous times in his life, once for groping a young boy, authorities only discovered Dahmer’s murderous activities when he was arrested after one of his victims escaped in 1991. Running down a Milwaukee street with a pair of handcuffs dangling from one wrist, Tracy Edwards told police that Dahmer was trying to kill him.

On that day, in Dahmer’s apartment, police found body parts and severed heads in his fridge, freezer, filing cabinet and kettle.

In 1992, Dahmer was jailed for life. He was unable to convince the jury that his cannibalism and necrophilia were the result of madness, despite being diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, schizotypal personality disorder and a psychotic disorder. He was given 15 consecutive life sentences and told he would never be eligible for parole.

His trial included some of the most gruesome evidence ever heard in a US courtroom. In his statement to the court, Dahmer said: “I never wanted freedom. Frankly, I wanted death for myself. I knew I was sick or evil or both.

“Doctors have told me about my sickness and now I have some peace. I know how much harm I have caused. I feel so bad for what I did to those poor families.”

Dahmer was later sentenced to a 16th term of life imprisonment for an additional homicide committed in Ohio in 1978.

Dahmer’s death

On 28 November, 1994, Dahmer was beaten to death by Christopher Scarver, a fellow inmate at the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wisconsin.

More than 20 years after the incident, Scarver spoke out for the first time about why he killed Dahmer.

Scarver said that he fatally struck Dahmer twice over the head with a metal bar after growing unnerved by the killer, who he claimed would fashion severed limbs out of prison food and drizzle them with packets of ketchup as blood.

“He would put them in places where people would be,” Scarver told The New York Post.

“He crossed the line with some people – prisoners, prison staff. Some people who are in prison are repentant – but he was not one of them.”

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story arrives on Netflix on 22 September.

Latest Stories

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Deanne Rose's injury a blow to Canadian women's 2023 World Cup preparations

    Overcoming setbacks is nothing new for Canadian women's team forward Deanne Rose. Rose, a native of Alliston, Ont., made the decision in 2014 to quit the sport after being cut from Canada's Under-15 team, which at the time was overseen by current senior team coach Bev Priestman. A promising career appeared to have ended before it even started. But her life took an unexpected turn when she was invited to train with Canada's Under-17 side in 2015. Things went so well that by the end of the year sh

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • Behave or say goodbye to Panda Game, officials warn students

    Students need to tame their Panda Game celebrations if they want the tradition to continue beyond this year, says Coun. Mathieu Fleury as the countdown to kickoff begins. Following last fall's clash between the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and Carleton Ravens, thousands of people descended on the Sandy Hill area. At one point revellers flipped a vehicle. Seven people ended up in hospital, while eight others faced charges ranging from mischief to rioting to participating in an unlawful assembly.

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • Maple Leafs hoping Murray-Samsonov tandem the answer to crease question mark

    TORONTO — Ilya Samsonov made a couple acrobatic saves during his first official on-ice session with the Maple Leafs. A few hours later, it was Matt Murray's turn to set up shop in the same crease as Toronto's second training camp group went through the paces. Kept apart Thursday, the organization is banking on a goaltending duo with plenty to prove coming together in tandem to stabilize hockey's most important position — and by far the Leafs' biggest question mark heading into the new season. "B

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • B.C. Lions look to cement first CFL playoff berth since 2018

    A season sweep of the Calgary Stampeders would take the B.C. Lions somewhere they haven't been in a while. B.C. (9-3) hosts Calgary (8-5) on Saturday night to complete a home-and-home series. The Lions are 2-0 versus the Stampeders this year following last week's 31-29 overtime decision at McMahon Stadium. B.C. took the first meeting 41-40 on Aug. 13, rallying from a 33-21 fourth-quarter deficit at McMahon Stadium. A win at B.C. Place Stadium would earn the Lions their first CFL playoff spot sin

  • Brock Boeser refocused on hockey as Vancouver Canucks kick off training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Brock Boeser believes this is his year. The Vancouver Canucks right-winger struggled at times last season while dealing with the declining health of his father, Duke, but still managed 46 points (23 goals, 23 assists) in 71 games. Duke Boeser died at the end of May following an extended battle with cancer and Parkinson's disease. “Last year was obviously a very tough year mentally and stuff. So it's just a lot different," Brock Boeser said as the Canucks opened training camp in

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE, Czech Republic — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has

  • Judge still at 60, homerless in 4th straight as Yanks win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge went homerless for the fourth straight game and remained one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 7-5 on Saturday to close in on their first AL East title since 2019. Judge was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and a walk. Since hitting No. 60 to spark a ninth-inning comeback on Tuesday night, Judge is 3 for 13 with two doubles, five walks and six strikeouts. He made a rare showing of anger on the field in the seve

  • Russian additions impressing at Vancouver Canucks training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Russian lessons may be in the future for Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson. The Swedish star is skating alongside new additions Andrei Kuzmenko and Illya Mikheyev at training camp in Whistler, B.C., this week, creating a line that Pettersson said could have a lot to offer. “I think all three of us, we bring different aspects of the game," he said. "Mikheyev, he’s super fast, he opens up for us. And me and Kuzmenko are maybe kind of similar in the way we play." Vancouver

  • Hockey Canada reveals large chunk of player insurance fees go to National Equity Fund

    Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund. In a letter to MP Peter Julian obtained by The Canadian Press, Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Scott Smith provided a breakdown of how registration and insurance fees are allocated. General liability insurance ($8.90), director's and officers insurance ($2) and safety/admin ($2.75) are allocated to the National Equity Fund and make up $13.65 of the $20.