Jeffrey Dahmer’s Secret Interviews About His Serial-Killing Spree Will Give You Nightmares

Nick Schager
·5 min read
Curt Borgwardt/Netflix
Curt Borgwardt/Netflix

Ryan Murphy and Joe Berlinger are two sides of the same Netflix coin, creating (respective) fiction and non-fiction cottage industries out of notorious true-crime tales. It’s apt, then, that both have simultaneously turned their attention to the most infamous serial killer of the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, Jeffrey Dahmer—Murphy with his Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Berlinger with his new Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes. The third installment in his Conversations documentary series (following 2019’s Ted Bundy and 2022’s John Wayne Gacy efforts), which boasts audio interviews with the madmen themselves, Berlinger's latest (October 7) is, like its predecessors, light on headline-worthy revelations. Yet it’s also, thankfully, a cut above Murphy’s dramatized version, investigating the fiend’s reign of terror with comprehensiveness and clarity.

What makes Dahmer different from so many other serial killers is, quite simply, the depths of his depravity. When defense attorney Wendy Patrickus says that, upon first meeting her new client, she felt like Clarice Starling in The Silence of the Lambs, the reference is fitting, since Dahmer is the sort of monster normally found solely in the multiplex. He’s Leatherface, Hannibal Lecter and Henry (from Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer) rolled into one, except in a mild-mannered everyman guise that allowed him to go undetected as he carried out his crimes. The fact that a neighbor recalls once seeing movie-like mist coming out of Dahmer’s door, as well as Dahmer’s fondness for The Exorcist III and Return of the Jedi—to the point that he even bought, and wore, yellow contact lenses in order to better resemble the Emperor—further reinforces the impression that Dahmer was a mild-mannered predator fit for a horror film.

‘Smile’ Is the Horror-Movie Love Child of ‘Joker’ and ‘It Follows’

The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes is not, alas, fiction, and despite the usual array of superfluous dramatic recreations, it treats its material with requisite sobriety. Per its title, Berlinger’s three-part series is most notable for a collection of previously unreleased recorded chats with the killer that were conducted by Patrickus from July-October 1991 following his arrest and before his 1992 trial, at which he was found guilty and received fifteen life sentences. This material is fascinating not only because there’s so much of it, but because Dahmer is intensely candid, discussing the details of his childhood, the gradual evolution of his deviant impulses, the execution of his slayings, and the necrophilia, dismemberment, grisly experiments, and cannibalism that ensued. Dahmer’s first-person perspective is central throughout, and conveys his cold, calculating insanity.

“It has to be faced… It’s just so bizarre, isn’t it?,” remarks Dahmer early in The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes. “It’s not easy to talk about. It’s something I kept buried within myself for many years, and yeah, it’s like trying to pull up a two-ton stone out of a well.” Regardless of such difficulty, though, Dahmer proves a surprisingly forthcoming and introspective pseudo-narrator, expressing consistent interest in analyzing his thoughts, urges and actions in an effort to better understand why he “didn’t seem to have the normal feelings of empathy” and ultimately resorted to perpetrating unthinkable atrocities. “What triggered it all? I wish I could give you a good, straightforward answer on that,” he muses at one point. Later, he admits that “talking about it and analyzing it shows me how warped my thinking was.” Full self-awareness, however, remains elusive, as does any apparent compassion or remorse (a throwaway statement notwithstanding) for the lives he heinously took, and the families and communities he left in ruin.

If the fundamental “why” regarding Dahmer’s spree is unknown—to him, and to us—The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes nonetheless scrupulously examines the killer’s well-known motivations. The byproduct of a broken home, Dahmer was fond of dead animals as a child, and became a heavy drinker as a young adult, flaming out at college and in the military. A habitually anti-social and lonely gay man, Dahmer fantasized about being with incapacitated males that he could control (physically and sexually), and he first made those twisted dreams a reality in Ohio in 1978, when he used a barbell to kill his maiden victim, 18-year-old hitchhiker Steven Hicks. Nine years passed before Dahmer killed again, at which point he was living in West Allis, Wisconsin, with his grandmother, a devout and caring woman who never suspected that her grandson was picking up strangers at gay bars and bath houses, drugging and murdering them in her home at night, and then coming down to have breakfast with her in the morning.

Dahmer eventually moved to Milwaukee’s Oxford Apartments, where—driven by a series of triggers—he lost whatever slivers of control he had over his homicidal compulsions. The bloodshed he wrought was unthinkable and included drilling holes in the heads of some men, and pouring acid into their brains, in an attempt to turn them into compliant zombies; eating others as a way to keep them with him forever; having sex with corpses; using acid to dispose of bones; and keeping skulls as keepsakes. The fear of abandonment, and longing to prevent it, was at the core of his malevolent behavior, and Berlinger scrutinizes those warped issues via interviews with attorneys, forensic psychologists, police officers, and journalists that were involved in the case. Also made up of home movies, family and crime scene photographs and archival TV news reports, The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes gets as close to its subject as seems possible, all while touching upon the socioeconomic and racial dynamics inherent to this tale of a sick white man preying upon poor gay people of color, and repeatedly coming into contact with—and then avoiding arrest by—local police.

Dahmer was no doubt the beneficiary of cultural prejudices and circumstances (such as the then-rampant AIDS epidemic, which made vanishing gay men a relatively common occurrence). Still, the question of what begat in Dahmer’s heart and mind a craving for carnage (“The murdering someone and disposing of them right away gives no great lasting pleasure or a feeling of fulfillment. And yet I still felt the compulsion to do it throughout these years”) goes unanswered in The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes. For all its insight into the various factors and feelings that led him to do what he did, Berlinger’s docuseries is most chilling because it stares into the abyss and sees only unfathomable darkness.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Chris Boucher tips Pascal Siakam for MVP

    Chris Boucher believes his Toronto Raptors teammate Pascal Siakam is ready to take another leap this season, enough to put him in the MVP conversation.

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Judge ties Maris' AL single-season home run record in Yankees' 8-3 win over Blue Jays

    Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza immediately knew once his 94.5 m.p.h sinker hit Aaron Judge's bat that he had surrendered the historic 61st home run to the New York Yankees slugger on Wednesday. As the ball screamed toward the Blue Jays bullpen beyond the left-field fence, Mayza (8-1) waved his arms in dejection. The two-run shot not only blew the game wide open during an 8-3 Yankees victory, but the blast also allowed Judge to match Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League record for homer

  • Raptors and Rico Hines are the perfect match

    Player development coach Rico Hines says it was a natural fit when the Raptors inquired about bringing his skills to Toronto. Hines says that Pascal Siakam is 'addicted to being great' and ranks the 28-year-old's mentality amongst the best in the game.

  • Blackhawks focused on future in Richardson's first season

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson wants to build a team in his first year with his new franchise. “I think that's the first step that we need,” he said. “Before we talk about success on the ice, we have to have success as a team and gelling this team together and finding some chemistry, whether it's lines or (defensemen) pairings, just even in the room.” Of course, that room would look a lot better with Connor Bedard or Matvei Michkov — two of the top prospects in the loade

  • NHL monitoring Aquilini's family court proceeding, after allegations of child abuse

    VANCOUVER — The National Hockey League says it is monitoring the family court proceedings of Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini, who has denied accusations by ex-wife Tali'ah that he abused their children. The former couple, who divorced in 2013, are involved in a dispute over support payments and tuition for their four adult children. "Clearly, the parties have been involved in a most contentious divorce," the NHL said in a statement. "Mr. Aquilini has advised us that he categorically d