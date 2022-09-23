Jeffrey Dahmer Details His Gruesome Acts in Trailer for Netflix's 'Conversations with a Killer'

Netflix has debuted the trailer of Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes.

The new season in Joe Berlinger's long-running documentary series hears the Milwaukee Cannibal explain the grisly murders he committed in his own words, with his lawyer speaking on her relationship with Dahmer as she uncovered the truth about the killings:

"When Milwaukee police entered the apartment of 31-year-old Jeffrey Dahmer in July of 1991, they uncovered the grisly personal museum of a serial killer: a freezer full of human heads, skulls, bones and other remains in various states of decomposition and display. Dahmer quickly confessed to sixteen murders in Wisconsin over the previous four years, plus one more in Ohio in 1978, as well as unimaginable acts of necrophilia and cannibalism. The discovery shocked the nation and stunned the local community, who were incensed that such a depraved killer had been allowed to operate within their city for so long. Why was Dahmer, who had been convicted of sexual assault of a minor in 1988, able to avoid suspicion and detection from police as he stalked Milwaukee’s gay scene for victims, many of whom were people of color? The third in a series from director Joe Berlinger (CWAK: The Ted Bundy Tapes, CWAK: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes), this three-part documentary features never-before-heard audio interviews between Dahmer and his defense team, delving into his warped psyche while answering these open questions of police accountability through a modern-day lens. Featuring fresh interviews with investigative journalists, prosecutors, psychologists, and victims’ friends and families, Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes shines new light on the intersection of race, class, sexuality, and policing that gave rise to one of the most notorious murderers of the 20th century."

Berlinger is set to direct the three-episode series and co-executive produce alongside Catharine Park, Jon Doran, Jen Isaacson, Jon Kamen, Rusty Lemorande, Josh Modell, Jamie Fleischel, Matthew Helderman and Luke Taylor.

Watch the trailer above. Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes premieres October 7 on Netflix.

