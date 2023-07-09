Jeffrey Carlson, ‘All My Children’ Actor, Dies at 48

Jeffrey Carlson, the actor who played one of the first trans characters on television as Zoe Luper on ABC’s soap opera “All My Children,” has died at the age of 48, according to Time Out New York theater editor Adam Feldman.

Carlson joined “All My Children” in 2006 as Freddie Luper, a British rock star who goes by the stage name of Zarf. The show followed Zarf’s path of personal discovery and coming out to others as a transgender woman named Zoe, receiving acceptance from some and ostracization from others.

RIP Jeffrey Carlson, 48, exposed-nerve star of Broadway (Billy in The Goat, Marilyn in Taboo) and TV (the groundbreaking trans character Zoe on All My Children). A powerful actor and a painful loss. pic.twitter.com/ZdZdmlKtTP — Adam Feldman (@FeldmanAdam) July 9, 2023

After meeting with a support group and slowly repairing her relationship with her parents, Zoe’s run on “All My Children” ended with her moving back to London with her girlfriend to continue her transition. The storyline earned the show a GLAAD Media Award in 2007.

Outside of “All My Children,” Carlson, a graduate of UC Davis, had a lengthy Broadway career that began in 2002 with Edward Albee’s Tony-winning play “The Goat, or Who is Sylvia?” and a Drama Desk Award nomination for the Boy George musical “Taboo.”

Carlson also performed for the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington DC, performing in the title role of its 2005 production of “Lorenzaccio” as well as productions of “Hamlet” and “Romeo and Juliet.”

“We send our love to Jeffrey’s friends, family, and colleagues, those who knew and loved him dearest,” STC wrote in a Facebook post.

