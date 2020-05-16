Jeffree Star Slammed for Releasing 'Cremated' Eyeshadow Palette amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Jeffree Star is being slammed on social media for releasing a new eyeshadow palette called "Cremated" during the coronavirus pandemic.

The makeup mogul introduced his latest product on Instagram Friday with an accompanying YouTube reveal video on Saturday.

"Introducing the #CREMATED eyeshadow palette & collection...Get ready to be deceased," Star wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the palette.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Shortly after dropping the new collection, critics called out the 34-year-old, calling him "tone-deaf" for releasing a product titled "Cremated" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

One user pointed out that Star had particularly "bad timing" as people are actually being cremated every day. "Um wtf people are being CREMATED because the mortuaries have run out of space. Bad timing. This could have waited until thousands aren't dying daily. smfh," the user wrote.

Another person agreed that Star had very poor timing with the launch. "My grandma had to cremated after she died from Covid. This seems like bad timing for such a product," the person shared.

Um wtf people are being CREMATED because the mortuaries have run out of space. Bad timing. This could have waited until thousands aren't dying daily.smfh. — DickLux👑 (@DickLux3) May 15, 2020

My grandma had to be cremated after she died from Covid. This seems like bad timing for such a product. — D'amone (@HAPPYHAHAJK) May 15, 2020

RELATED: Makeup Vlogger Jeffree Star Apologizes for Past Racist Comments in New Video

Story continues

Another user said the product's name is in "extremely poor taste."

However, other fans were quick to stand up for Star, noting that he named the product years ago and it wasn't alluding to the pandemic.

People complaining about the name of the new @JeffreeStar collection, it's not that deep 🤦‍♀️ Yes we're in a pandemic but he named it forever ago and can't change packaging in a moment's notice. #cremated #crematedpalette pic.twitter.com/qpaTqZATpn — Delarae (@delaraexox) May 15, 2020

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.buzzfeed.com%2Fterrycarter%2Fjeffree-star-cremated-palette-collection

"People complaining about the name of the new @JeffreeStar collection, it's not that deep... Yes we're in a pandemic but he named it forever ago and can't change packaging in a moment's notice," the user pointed out.

RELATED: Jeffree Star Sends Money to Fans Struggling amid Coronavirus Pandemic: 'I Wanna Keep Helping'

In a YouTube video, released on Saturday, Star told fans the product was "supposed to come out in April but the coronavirus has had the whole entire beauty industry, of course, as well as the entire planet shook and a lot of brands and a lot of us companies have had to move things back."

Star added, "We were supposed to have a very gothic and dark spring but of course things did not go according to plan, but that’s okay."

The makeup mogul also explained the product name. "Cremated is like my iconic catchphrase, I'm deceased," Star said. "Cremated, as well as being, of course, very dark and gothic, it is also a term that I like to use, you know when you're really blown away by something, you’re mesmerized and it’s so sickening? Me and my friends like to say, bitch, I'm cremated."

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.