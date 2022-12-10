'The Jeffersonians,' Amber Garza's 'A Mother Would Know': 5 new must-read books

Barbara VanDenburgh, USA TODAY
·3 min read

In search of something good to read? USA TODAY's Barbara VanDenburgh scopes out the shelves for this week’s hottest new book releases. All books are on sale Tuesday.

For more new must-read book recommendations, check out our fall books guide of the 20 most exciting books of the season; our favorite books of 2022 so far; fall's most swoon-worthy rom-coms, including Timothy Janovsky's "You're a Mean One, Matthew Prince" and Amy E. Reichert's "Once Upon a December"; and the juiciest celebrity memoirs released this year from Matthew Perry, Tom Felton, William Shatner, Jennette McCurdy and more. 

To see what everyone else is reading, check out the USA TODAY Best-Selling Books list for this week's bestsellers.

USA TODAY Book Club: Michelle Obama's 'The Light We Carry' is the pep talk we need to end 2022

'A Mother Would Know'

By Amber Garza (Mira, fiction)

What it's about: Valerie questions everything she thinks she knows about her grown son when a young woman in the neighborhood is found murdered and suspicion falls on Hudson. Has she been enabling a monster this whole time?

The buzz: "Fans of smart, female-centered thrillers will love this," says a starred review from Publishers Weekly.

'The Jeffersonians: The Visionary Presidencies of Jefferson, Madison, and Monroe'

&quot;The Jeffersonians: The Visionary Presidencies of Jefferson, Madison, and Monroe,&quot; by Kevin R. C. Gutzman.
By Kevin R. C. Gutzman (St. Martin's, nonfiction)

What it's about: Historian Gutzman chronicles the men known as The Virginia Dynasty – Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and James Monroe – who served as presidents from 1801 to 1825.

The buzz: A starred review from Kirkus Reviews calls it "outstanding historical writing."

'Devil's Delight: An Agatha Raisin Mystery'

By M. C. Beaton with R.W. Green (Minotaur, fiction)

What it's about: Agatha Raisin is plunged into another mystery on her way to her friend's wedding when she happens across a scared young man in the nude. This mystery's got everything – a naturist group, witchcraft, murder and an ice cream empire.

The buzz: "This one’s for established fans," says Publishers Weekly.

Rob Delaney 'Heart That Works': Author 'started with anger,' ended with 'love' writing book about 2-year-old son's death

'Rubble of Rubles'

By Josip Novakovich (Dzanc, fiction)

What it's about: This picaresque satire set in Russia's early aughts exposes the absurdity of totalitarianism when David, an investment banker who goes bust because of Enron, moves to Russia and is caught in a dizzyingly absurd plot.

The buzz: "Not only is this sickeningly surreal, it’s a hell of a ride," says a starred review from Publishers Weekly.

'A Death in Tokyo'

By Keigo Higashino; translated by Giles Murray (Minotaur, fiction)

What it's about: Tokyo Police Detective Kyoichiro Kaga investigates the fatal stabbing of a man found on Nihonbashi Bridge, under the statue of a mythic beast. But the very public murder refuses to add up under intense pressure to close the case.

The buzz: "The dark side – make that sides – of Tokyo, masterfully revealed," says Kirkus Reviews.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'The Jeffersonians,' Amber Garza's 'A Mother Would Know': 5 new books

