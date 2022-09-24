Jefferson Lines Recognized by Newsweek as America’s Best Customer Service

Jefferson Lines

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jefferson Lines has been awarded America’s Best Customer Service of 2023 by Newsweek’s annual America’s Best Customer Service survey. This award comes as the company enters their 104th year of business.



The Newsweek survey recognizes brands based on an independent survey of over 30,000 U.S. customers and 200,000 evaluations. Customers are asked whether they would recommend brands to friends or family, as well as to assess brands in the areas of communication quality, professional competence, range of services, customer focus, and accessibility. Jefferson Lines was recognized as a national leader in the Bus Carrier category.

“Jefferson Lines is extremely proud to be recognized for our Customer Service by Newsweek,” says Steve Woelfel, President and CEO of Jefferson Lines. “For over 100 years, Jefferson has been guided by our mission of exceeding expectations by caring for people. This award recognizes our intentional and collaborative approach to understanding how to best serve our passengers and communities.”

This cohesive focus to provide the #1 Bus Experience is what motivates Jefferson every day. Their Customer Care team is trained and motivated to assist all passengers throughout their journey while our drivers go through a five-week training program that includes safety, customer service, and reliability. These training programs have earned Jefferson a reputation for reliability throughout the entire Midwest.

This reliability has earned Jefferson Lines several awards. During their centennial year in 2019, Jefferson Lines was awarded the American Bus Association’s Innovative Operator of the Year Award for their outstanding demonstration of innovation and problem solving of pertinent issues within the industry. In 2022, the American Bus Association presented Jefferson Lines with their Leadership and Environmental Sustainability award for efforts associated with making a positive impact on the environment and communities they serve. Locally, Jefferson Lines was named by the Minneapolis Star Tribune as Minnesota’s Best Transportation provider for both 2021 and 2022.

“I am so happy to see our employees recognized for all of their hard work and efforts to operate in a responsible and sustainable manner,” says Woelfel.

As the company continues through 2022, their enhancements in how they serve their passengers continue with an upcoming implementation of a new interline booking tool which will better serve passengers during their booking process. Passengers will experience a smoother booking process, additional information along each step of booking, and self-serve functionality.

About Jefferson Lines

Jefferson Lines has been an award-winning leader in transportation since 1919. Today, they continue as the second largest motorcoach carrier in the U.S. with service throughout 14 states and connections to thousands of destinations across America. While riding Jefferson Lines, passengers can travel as far west as Washington, south to Arkansas, and north to Minnesota; while experiencing safe, reliable, convenient, and affordable essential transportation. Jefferson’s charters provide large private groups in Minneapolis and Billings with state-of-the-art travel experience in one of the newest fleets in the industry. To learn more about Jefferson Lines, visit our website at JeffersonLines.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Kevin Pursey, Sales & Charter Director

Jefferson Lines

612-359-3420

kpursey@jeffersonlines.com



