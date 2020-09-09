Jefferson Awards to Honor Kristen Bell, Patrick Lawler, and TOMS in Online Event on Tuesday, September 24, 2020

The Annual Awards is the Largest Celebration of Public Service and Recognizes Local Unsung Heroes Alongside National Figures.

View photos Jefferson Award gold medallion More





Jefferson Award gold medallion

View photos Multiplying Good logo More





Multiplying Good logo

New York, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multiplying Good will host the 2020 Jefferson Awards on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 7:30 pm EST. The event will take place entirely online. Before the event, Multiplying Good will also host a pre-show at 6:30 pm EST on its Instagram Live! The pre-show will include interviews with Multiplying Good's executive leadership, past Jefferson Award recipients, and more!

Presented as a one-hour streaming video, the awards will be an opportunity to see a collection of inspiring stories that celebrate unparalleled service to others.

"The Jefferson Awards celebrates extraordinary service to others performed by youth, unsung heroes from around the country, and national figures," said Hillary Schafer, CEO of Multiplying Good. "We're thrilled to continue this 48-year old tradition despite being unable to gather physically. We will bring together the incredible spirit of those who have proven that service to others is a salve for everything that seeks to divide us."

Multiplying Good will present Jefferson Awards in a variety of categories. Actress and activist Kristen Bell will receive the S. Roger Horchow Award for Outstanding Public Service by a Private Citizen.

"I am honored to receive this award from Multiplying Good because I always feel my best when I am of service to others," said Bell. "It gives me a true sense of purpose and reminds me of how connected we all are."

Youth Villages CEO Patrick Lawler will receive the Jefferson Award for Outstanding Public Service Benefiting the Disadvantaged.

"Hundreds of thousands of children come into our child welfare systems each year, often because of poverty, parental substance abuse, or other overwhelming life circumstances," Lawler explained. "By strengthening and restoring families, we can give them the best chance for success, and I'm hopeful this award will shine a light on the most effective solutions."

Multiplying Good will present the Jefferson Award for Outstanding Public Service by a Corporation to humanitarian clothing brand TOMS.

"At TOMS, we believe in a better tomorrow. And creating a better tomorrow means much more than shoes. To us, it means we are supporting our partners and the incredible work they do," said Amy Smith, TOMS Chief Strategy and Impact Officer. "These partners are the true heroes who are on the ground, and we are honored to work with them to help create meaningful change."

Story continues