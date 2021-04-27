YouTuber Jeff Wittek says David Dobrik stunt ‘made me resent him’
YouTuber Jeff Wittek has revealed how a stunt by Vlog Squad leader David Dobrik left him “really f***ed up”.
Wittek has been slow-rolling the details of injuries, first revealed in a June 2020 Instagram post, in a new series titled “Don’t Try This at Home” that began on 18 April.
While details have been held back for almost a year, the first two episodes of the series revealed Wittek injured his eye while swinging from an excavator said to be driven by Dobrik.
Dobrik, a former Vine creator and YouTuber known for pranks, stunts and giveaways, founded the Vlog Squad to make daily vlogs with a group of friends.
One of those friends included Wittek, who captioned the Instagram post of his injuries to say he "got in an accident and broke my face and skull in a few places".
He didn’t reveal what happened until the first two episodes of "Don’t Try This At Home" about 10 months later. He said the Vlog Squad met at Bear Lake in Utah to make a video of the vloggers swinging from the arm of an excavator.
"I didn’t know I was going to go that fast. So I grabbed the f-cking rope and I tried to make a goddamn funny video for people," Wittek said.
"This was where I made a mistake. I forgot that the biggest f-cking idiot I know was driving it."
In the latest episode, he said watching Instagram posts of Dobrik while injuries left him “still really f***ed up” made him resent the YouTube star, who has 18 million subscribers.
“I would click on it and it would be him being praised for something that he had accomplished that week,” Wittek said in the video, “After the Accident”.
“And I’m sitting here in my house, in the worst place I’ve ever been, thinking I’m never going to get back to where I was at.”
Wittek spoke in the first two episodes of the series about how he and the Vlog Squad members were doing stunts for vlogs, including the excavator stunt that saw him swing into a camera.
“It made me resent him, it made me resent seeing his face, it made me not want to go online,” he said. “It made me not want to open up YouTube. It just put me in a bad place.”
The video also shows Wittek in treatment and recovery after the accident, while also arguing with friends that Dobrik “didn’t know what to do to be there for you”.
