How Jeff Van Drew went from being a Democrat to speaking at the RNC

WASHINGTON – It was a moment that New Jersey Democrats had been waiting on for decades. They'd finally flipped the state's 2nd Congressional District, replacing a Republican of more than 20 years with moderate Democrat Jeff Van Drew in Congress.

But their joy was fairly short lived. While Van Drew was one of dozens of Democratic challengers who won races and helped Democrats gain control of the House of Representatives, his allegiance to the party that he'd been a member of his whole life changed.

About halfway through his first term in Congress, Van Drew announced he would switch parties and join the Republican conference. Then in a move that poured salt into the wound, he joined President Donald Trump at the White House, where Van Drew promised the president "you have my undying support."

It is with that lead up that Van Drew took the stage Thursday at the Republican National Convention, offered a speaking role on the RNC's biggest night when Trump accepts the Republican nomination for president.

Here's how Van Drew went from flipping a district for Democrats to being offered a coveted speaking role at the RNC.

Impeachment

Van Drew, like many of his swing-district colleagues, was a well-known moderate in the halls of Congress.

Van Drew won a seat in 2018 that had been held by Republican Frank LoBiondo for 24 years. Although New Jersey is one of the bluest states in the nation, the district is an outlier — one that Trump won by 5 points in 2016.

Van Drew captured the race as an NRA-backed conservative Democrat who often broke from his party. He flexed that independent streak during the start of his tenure in Congress with his opposition to key proposals pushed by party liberals such as the Green New Deal and universal health care.

But his role in the party came into question as the House began to examine Trump's conduct with Ukraine in late 2019. The House began probing whether the president should be impeached on accusations he used the power of the presidency to have political rival Joe Biden investigated by a foreign power.

Many moderate Democrats had been opposed on impeaching the president until a whistleblower complaint came to light, detailing Trump asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to "do us a favor" by examining a company linked to Biden's son, Hunter Biden, while Trump temporarily paused vital military aid for the country.

While most of his colleagues backed the House launching an impeachment inquiry and later voted to approve two articles against the president, Van Drew stood largely alone.

He became a blunt and vocal critic of impeachment, criticizing how the inquiry was operated and later saying he would vote against both articles.

"I don't see anything there worthy of actually taking a president out of office," he said of the evidence in the incident. "I'm concerned about splitting our nation apart."

As rumors swirled that he was being approached by Republicans about switching parties, House Democratic leadership attempted to reach out and keep Van Drew in their ranks.

But a day after Van Drew voted against both articles and the president became the third U.S. president in history to be impeached, Trump and the New Jersey lawmaker met in the White House where the president told reporters "Jeff will be joining the Republican Party."

