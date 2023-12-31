Jeff Skinner scores in overtime as Sabres beat Blue Jackets without coach Don Granato

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Skinner scored 1:20 into overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Saturday without coach Don Granato because of an illness.

Casey Mittelstadt and Jack Quinn also scored for Buffalo, which had dropped two in a row. Owen Power had two assists and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 18 saves.

Granato missed the game due to an unspecified illness. Seth Appert, who coaches the Sabres' AHL affiliate in Rochester, was called up to fill in behind the bench.

Granato is unlikely to rejoin the team in time for Sunday night’s game at Ottawa, general manager Kevyn Adams said, but the team hopes he’ll return to health during a three-day break following the matchup with the Senators.

Adam Fantilli and Damon Severson scored for Columbus, and Daniil Tarasov made 39 saves. Coming off a 6-5 overtime win against Toronto on Friday night, the Blue Jackets lost for the fourth time in five games.

The Associated Press