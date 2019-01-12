Jeff Skinner returns to goal-starved Carolina, rubs it in just a bit

Averaging more goals on a per-game basis than only the Kings, Ducks and Coyotes, the Carolina Hurricanes are on a path toward a decade’s worth of postseason misses primarily due to the simple fact that they just don’t score enough goals.

So it must be especially painful for die-hard fans of the franchise keeping tabs on Jeff Skinner to watch the former ‘Cane score goals at the very height of the profession this season with the Buffalo Sabres.

And mildly excruciating to see Skinner — today voted into the All-Star Game, no less — hit something of a benchmark for top-end NHL goal scorers in his first visit back to goal-starved Carolina on Friday with his 30th goal:

What a day for Jeff Skinner. He found out he's an All-Star, he makes his return to Carolina and he now has 30 goals this season.#Sabres pic.twitter.com/ntDpNC5WlX — Sporting News Canada (@sportingnewsca) January 12, 2019





Only Alex Ovechkin reached the standard quicker this season.

Entering the contest, Sebastian Aho was the only Hurricane on pace to cross the 30-goal threshold with his 16 goals, but only narrowly. (He did score Nos. 17 and 18 versus the Sabres to increase his odds in joining Skinner in the 30-goal club.)

It was prospect Cliff Pu and three draft picks that the Hurricanes (in the absence of top-end forward talent now vowing to not ever take a defenseman in the first round) received in return for Skinner, by the way.

(Getty)

