Jeff Saturday thanks Colts after Shane Steichen HC hire: 'I’m so grateful'

The Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire Shane Steichen as head coach was received positively by fans and even former interim coach Jeff Saturday.

Despite his 1-7 record on the job and lack of collegiate or NFL coaching experience, Saturday was reported to be one of four finalists for the permanent head coach job. In a video posted Tuesday from a lake somewhere, he seemed content with the Colts’ pick.

“I’m so grateful for the last eight weeks of the season and the opportunity to represent you guys,” Saturday said, thanking the coaches and players. He acknowledged that his tenure wasn’t ideal. “It was an absolute blessing. I look fondly upon it. Wish we would’ve done better. But ultimately, that is where it is.”

Saturday added that after playing for the Colts at center for 13 seasons, he’s still a fan and will root for the organization. His role in Indianapolis’ Super Bowl XLI win was enough to keep him endeared to fans, but not at the head coach position. That sentiment triggered a petition for the organization to hire someone other than Saturday, who referenced the effort in his video.

“So, for everybody out there — including however many thousand who signed a petition, which may have included my wife and son, not exactly sure,” Saturday said. “But in all honesty, I’m so grateful for Colts nation and who you are. To represent the horseshoe, it meant the world to me.”

Saturday extended well wishes to Steichen to conclude his fond message to the Colts. “You’re going to get great support and look forward to watching your success,” he said.

Former interim head coach Jeff Saturday is happy to support the Colts. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Shane Steichen’s emotional introduction

When Saturday was hired, Colts players and assistants reportedly learned from Twitter and other alerts on their phones. They were both “in shock” and “frustrated,” to realize that they only recognized Saturday from his role as an ESPN analyst.

Story continues

This time around, the team said it interviewed 13 candidates. A seemingly more holistic process, which reportedly included team personnel and owner Jim Irsay in second interviews that took up to 12 hours each.

Steichen, 37, was the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive coordinator for two years and emerged as a top candidate late. He is credited with helping to develop quarterback Jalen Hurts and calling plays for the impressive offense.

The new head coach was almost immediately emotional in his introductory press conference Tuesday, fresh off the Eagles' tough Super Bowl LVII loss Sunday.

Shane Steichen gets emotional right out of the gate of his press conference



Thanking the Colts, his friends and family pic.twitter.com/rgQJRpC8HB — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) February 14, 2023

During the conference, Irsay told reporters the process was difficult, but Steichen pulled away from the field during his interview. Leaving the organization impressed with his leadership, toughness and fast mind, Steichen will now be tasked with raising the Colts above their most recent 4-12-1 finish.