Jeff Neumeister on Empowering Businesses to Make Informed Financial Decisions

Mission Matters Business Podcast
·4 min read

Jeff Neumeister, Managing Partner at Neumeister & Associates, LLP, and Partner at CryptoTax International Pvt. Ltd., was interviewed by host Adam Torres on the Mission Matters Money Podcast.

Jeff Neumeister was interviewed by host Adam Torres on the Mission Matters Money Podcast.

Jeff Neumeister, Managing Partner at Neumeister &amp; Associates, LLP, and Partner at CryptoTax International Pvt. Ltd., was interviewed by host Adam Torres on the Mission Matters Money Podcast.
Jeff Neumeister, Managing Partner at Neumeister & Associates, LLP, and Partner at CryptoTax International Pvt. Ltd., was interviewed by host Adam Torres on the Mission Matters Money Podcast.

Beverly Hills , June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forensic accounting expert Jeff Neumeister talks about providing value and insights to clients through a forward-thinking, numbers-focused approach.

Listen to the full interview of Jeff Neumeister with Adam Torres on the Mission Matters Money Podcast.

How did you get started?

Neumeister has been a CPA for more than 20 years, and he started Neumeister & Associates five years ago as a full-service practice covering cryptocurrency, M&A advisory services, forensic accounting, fractional CFO work, and more. He’s also worked in academia for a decade and is currently an adjunct faculty member at Woodbury University, Burbank, teaching MBA students about accounting.

Tell us more about the fractional CFO model.

A CFO is integral for every growing organization, Neumeister notes, but it can be an expensive resource for small and mid-size companies. So, instead of paying a substantial annual salary to a full-time CFO, engaging with a fractional CFO can provide a company with necessary guidance as needed without substantial cost.

One key benefit of hiring a fractional CFO, he points out, is that an in-house CFO’s perspective may only span a single industry, while most fractional CFOs bring a wealth of knowledge about multiple industries, lending depth and breadth to their approach.

What is a “running your business by numbers” approach, and how does it empower businesses?

Profit generation is the primary function of every business, Neumeister says, and its numbers are a foundational element that belongs at the forefront, from operational capacity, revenues, and expenses to assets and liabilities. Implementing a numbers approach provides real-time meaningful financial information, allowing for the exploration of multiple business opportunities, he notes. Moreover, it lends a better understanding of entity structure and insights into the best ways to set up a business.

How did CryptoTax International come about?

“We started getting inquiries from our clients about crypto reporting and its tax implications around 2017, when crypto space was on the cusp of becoming mainstream,” Neumeister shares. Seeing such demand, his team did their due diligence and found out that crypto exchanges were often either clueless or inaccurate with their reporting.

“We understood the market gap and learned crypto tax implications; fast forward to now, it’s our area of expertise,” he recalls. Today, CryptoTax International offers the first piece of software backed by accountants, CPAs and forensic tax experts specifically to calculate crypto taxes, with an eye toward defending people in cryptocurrency audits. Soon, his partner Abhinav Soomaney will release a book filled with expert insights on crypto, called ‘Cryptocurrency in a Nutshell: Unlocking the Decentralized.’

What are some myths about crypto reporting?

One of the most common myths, Neumeister notes, is that trading coins for coins doesn't have tax implications until they’re cashed out. He says this misconception persists even after the IRS made it clear that it’s untrue, and points out another misbelief that staked rewards aren’t taxable unless they’re claimed or cashed. The reality, he says, is that if you earned it, it’s taxable, even if you don’t transfer it. Believing myths can lead to audit notices, he warns, but notes that there’s nothing to fear if you have a good team to help you deal with it.

Tell us about your upcoming Forensic Filings podcast.

Throughout his decades of forensic accounting, Neumeister says he’s realized how many financial issues could be avoided if people had better insights into their numbers, internal controls, and how to run their businesses. So, his podcast aims to address those topics.

“Through Forensic Filings,” he shares, “I’ll share insights from a forensic perspective on common business things, ranging from bookkeeping to cash flows.”

To learn more about Neumeister & Associates and CryptoTax International, visit www.neumeistercpa.com and www.cryptotax.co.in. Those interested can become a CryptoTax affiliate, bridging the gap between clients and CryptoTax and earning up to 15% commission.

Media Communications

Inquiries: adamtorres@missionmatters.com

Publicist for Adam Torres and Mission Matters Media KISS PR Brand Story PressWire

Brand Publicity Partners KissPR.com

Media contact az@kisspr.com -- News via KISSPR.com - Brand Story & Company News Distribution


Attachment


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Okagbare doping case DQs Nigerian relay team from worlds

    Sprinter Blessing Okagbare's doping violations will keep her Nigerian teammates from participating in the 4x100 meter relay at next month's world championships. The Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees doping cases in track, announced Monday it was extending Okagbare's 10-year ban by a year, and making it retroactive to June 13, 2021. That's six days before she competed at Nigeria's Olympic trials, with her relay squad qualifying for this year’s worlds. “Over the years, we have repeatedly se

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • Who is the new LOL champion?

    Riot Games revealed two big pieces of news for July, a new champion and a new event. What should we expect?

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Alonso hits two HRs, Mets beat Marlins 5-3

    MIAMI (AP) — Pete Alonso hit two leadoff homers, including a go-ahead shot in the eighth inning, and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 5-3 Saturday. Alonso’s home run over the left-center field wall against Miami reliever Jimmy Yacabonis (0-1) snapped a 3-3 tie. It was Alonso’s NL-leading 22nd homer of the season and 14th multi-homer game of his career Brandon Nimmo’s third hit, an RBI double in the ninth, increased the Mets' lead. Francisco Lindor doubled and singled and Starling Marte h

  • Police officer tries to stop Bowen Byram from rejoining Avalanche Stanley Cup parade

    Bowen Byram almost didn't make it back to the parade.

  • Rattlers use 2nd-half dominance to hand Alliance 6th consecutive loss

    Devonte Bandoo scored a game-high 28 points as the Saskatchewan Rattlers handed the Montreal Alliance their sixth loss in a row with a 98-86 win on Sunday in Saskatoon. For Montreal (3-8), who entered this one after a blowout loss to the Fraser Valley Bandits, a quick start led to an even faster collapse that the team never recovered from. A 10-2 run allowed the Alliance to take a 17-9 lead in the opening frame, six of which came from Nathan Cayo. However, Montreal ended up going scoreless for t

  • Daly hands Stanley Cup to Avalanche in Bettman's absence

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the Stanley Cup to Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog on Friday night because Commissioner Gary Bettman was sidelined by the coronavirus. Bettman recently tested positive and was unable to produce enough negative results to get back to the series in time. That left Daly to give the traditional end-of-season speech and shake Landeskog’s hand before presenting the trophy. It’s the first time someone other than Bettman handed

  • License to try again key to the Avalanche's coronation

    Literally worst to first in five short seasons, the Colorado Avalanche matched the best-ever postseason record on the path to winning a Stanley Cup on Sunday night.

  • Leading off: Mariners-Angels penalties soon, Red Sox rolling

    A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday: ___ DISCIPLINE ON DECK Major League Baseball will certainly soon be handing out penalties after the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels got into a huge brawl this weekend at Anaheim. There were eight ejections Sunday — both managers, plus three players on each team. The skirmish stopped and started twice before Angels closer Raisel Iglesias threw a tub of sunflower seeds and another bucket of gum onto the infield. Seattle’s Jesse Winker

  • Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton earns career-best result at Stockholm Diamond League

    Add another accomplishment to Sarah Mitton's growing list this season. The Canadian achieved a career-best Diamond League result on Thursday in Stockholm, placing second in shot put with a top throw of 19.90 metres. Just last week, Mitton launched a Canadian-record throw of 20.33 metres. It also briefly marked a season-leading distance, only to be broken 24 hours later by American Chase Ealey. A throw from China's Song Jiayuan earlier in June was also later recorded at 20.38 metres. Ealey took t

  • Bulldogs and Cataractes to face off with berth in Memorial Cup final on the line

    SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Special teams figure to play a prominent role when the Hamilton Bulldogs and Shawinigan Cataractes face off Monday night in the Memorial Cup semifinal. The Cataractes scored three power-play goals in a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs in the preliminary round last Thursday, including the winner by Olivier Nadeau with 12:54 remaining in regulation. Shawinigan had seven opportunities with the man advantage in all while Hamilton was 1 for 4. “We have to be more disciplined," said Bulldo

  • Sabres re-sign goalie Craig Anderson to 1-year contract

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for a one-year contract. The 41-year-old Anderson also played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury. The Illinois native has 308 career victories, ranking fifth among American-born goalies, heading into his 20th NHL season. Citing family and health, Anderson was uncertain about his future follo

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b