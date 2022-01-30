Jeff Malott scores twice, Manitoba Moose down Abbotsford Canucks 5-3

WINNIPEG — Jeff Malott and Nicholas Jones each scored twice as the Manitoba Moose downed the Abbotsford Canucks 5-3 in American Hockey League play on Sunday.

Haralds Egle added a goal and an assist for the Moose (23-11-3), and Dean Stewart and Greg Meireles each tallied a pair of helpers.

The Canucks (15-13-4) got two goals from Sheldon Rempal, and a goal and an assist from Sheldon Dries.

Arvid Holm registered 27 saves for the Moose. Abbotsford goalie Arturs Silovs stopped 17-of-21 shots before being replaced midway through the second period and Michael DiPietro had seven saves in relief.

Manitoba jumped out to a 4-0 lead early in the second period, but Abbotsford refused to relent, cutting the deficit to 4-2 by the second intermission.

The result snapped a four-game win streak for the Canucks, who beat the Moose 4-3 on Saturday.

