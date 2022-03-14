Jeff Lewis Reveals He's Dating Chef Stuart O'Keeffe After Split from Boyfriend Scott Anderson

People Staff
·5 min read
jeff lewis and stewart smith
jeff lewis and stewart smith

stuart okeeffe/ instagram

Jeff Lewis has a new man in his life.

The former Flipping Out star revealed on Monday's episode of his SiriusXM radio show Jeff Lewis Live that he's dating Stuart O'Keeffe — an Irish chef, cookbook author, and fellow co-host on the show.

Their romance comes weeks after Lewis and his longtime on-again, off-again boyfriend Scott Anderson finally called it quits. The two first started dating in May 2019. It was Lewis's first public relationship since he and ex Gage Edward spit after 10 years together earlier that year.

O'Keeffe and Lewis met back in November during the promotion of Cook It, Spill It, Throw It: The Not-So-Real Housewives Parody Cookbook, O'Keeffe's book with comedian and fellow SiriusXM host Amy Phillips. O'Keeffe followed it up with a visit to Lewis's self-proclaimed "superspreader" holiday party, and has gone on to appear on Jeff Lewis Live as a regular contributor.

Speculation of their pairing has followed over the weeks, the two insisting on air they were just friends despite their affectionate appearances on social media (like at a Super Bowl gathering in February).

RELATED: How Stuart O'Keeffe and Amy Phillips' Housewives Parody Cookbook Celebrates the Bravo Franchise

RELATED: Jeff Lewis Says He and Others Got COVID At 'Superspreader' Holiday Party: 'I Was in Pretty Bad Shape'

On Sunday, they appeared cozy during a group dinner with their fellow Jeff Lewis Live hosts, according to photos shared to both of their pages. And on Monday, Lewis confirmed that there is in fact a romance between them.

"Just so you guys know, we are now dating," Lewis, 51, said on the show of him and O'Keeffe, 40. "We don't need to bulls--- anymore, we are dating."

Lewis went on to say that he calls O'Keeffe "Chef Stu," explaining that O'Keeffe is "kind of turned on" by the nickname.

He also praised O'Keeffe for his communication skills. "What's nice about Chef Stu is he's always texting, he's always sending pictures, he's always calling," Lewis said. "I don't worry about him, he's always including me in whatever he's doing, which, I appreciate that. I'm not anxious, I'm not stressed, I don't worry, I'm not insecure — none of that."

RELATED: Jeff Lewis Sells Hollywood Home for Nearly $5.2 Million — See Inside!

However, those O'Keeffe's communication skills did get the chef in trouble over the weekend. According to Lewis, the two got into one of their first arguments when O'Keeffe nearly canceled plans for their Sunday dinner.

"He went away for the weekend to Palm Springs for some tennis tournament," Lewis explained. "He said, 'I'm going to go Friday. I'm going to go Saturday. ... And the whole weekend he said nice things like, 'Looking forward to seeing you on Sunday, can't wait, wish you were here, blah blah blah.' ... But then what happened was, [he called me and said], 'Hey I might be getting another ticket for tennis on Sunday...I probably would stay another night and come back on Monday...You're cool with that, right?' "

The situation was problematic for Lewis, he said, because he doesn't like when other people answer for him. And though O'Keeffe wound up not getting the tickets, the two still exchanged tense text messages, Lewis expressing that his feelings were hurt and questioning whether O'Keeffe's affections were "disingenuous."

"I understand it didn't happen, because you didn't get the ticket, but there will be a next time with you. There will be. So I'm just f---ing setting boundaries with you," Lewis recalled texting O'Keeffe.

"I just feel like there's compromise," Lewis told to his co-hosts. "He's already been there for two days and we had plans that he was going to potentially cancel. If he had done that, I would feel like less than a priority to him."

O'Keeffe then called in to Lewis's radio show, seemingly trying to make light of the situation. But Lewis didn't appear to find it funny.

"You were testing me. You were testing my temperature!" Lewis told O'Keeffe, who laughed at an accidental "LOL" text he said he sent Lewis. "That was not a mistake. You typed it and sent it, it was not a mistake. ... It's not funny. Stop laughing. You're making it worse."

Jeff Lewis
Jeff Lewis

Cindy Ord/Getty

RELATED: Jeff Lewis Reveals Embryo Transfer for Surrogate 'Did Not Make It': 'Very Disappointing'

In addition to the relationship snag, Lewis had an emotion-filled week on another front.

Also on Monday's episode of his Radio Andy show, Lewis revealed that his weekend began with the sad news that his journey to expand his family hit a bump.

"Embryo No. 9, Jeff Jr., did not make it," Lewis said. "It was very, very disappointing."

Lewis, who is already dad to 5-year-old daughter Monroe Christine with his ex partner Gage Edward, said he was "100 percent convinced" the embryo was going to take. "When they said to me it didn't take, I was like, stunned," Lewis said. "I was stunned because I was so convinced this was happening."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

This was Lewis's only male embryo. He still has another embryo, a female, though doctors told him that embryo "only has a 45 percent chance of taking."

"I will say, I've had a lot, in the last three to four weeks, I've had a lot of disappointment, sadness and hurt," Lewis said, referencing his breakup with Anderson among them. "I had to come to the realization this weekend that Monroe just might be it. ... It was hard."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Khem Birch thinks a lot of people want to see him fail

    Khem Birch met with reporters after the Raptors’ impressive road win over the Suns. Birch was very candid about what he’s gone through this season as he’s struggled through injury. He says he’s starting to feel more like himself as he gets more comfortable in his routine. He also loves seeing Precious Achiuwa’s growth even though the two are competing for minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • OHL removes Flint Firebirds president from league due to inappropriate conduct

    Terry Christensen is out as Flint Firebirds president.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Mikaël Kingsbury captures dual moguls gold in 1st event since Beijing Olympics

    Mikaël Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., gained a measure of revenge against Walter Wallberg, upending the 2022 Olympic moguls champion to win Saturday's dual event in World Cup action in Valmalenco, Italy. It was the first race for Kingsbury since capturing a moguls silver medal at the Winter Games in Beijing last month to become the first male freestyle skier to earn three Olympic medals. "It feels great to win today, especially after the Olympics and the break that followed," the 29-year-old

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Blackhawks' Connor Murphy leaves on stretcher after scary hit

    A scary scene unfolded in Ottawa when Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy was forced to leave the game on a stretcher.

  • Northern Ontario athletes compete to success at Paralympics

    Two athletes with ties to northeastern Ontario have wrapped up competing at the Paralympics in Beijing. Collin Cameron and Mac Marcoux both competed in a number of events. Cameron now trains in Canmore, Alta., but is originally from Sudbury, Ont. He's won two bronze medals at these Paralympics. It is also his fifth career Paralympic medal, having also won three bronze medals in Pyeongchang in 2018. After winning bronze in the sitting cross-country, Cameron told CBC Sudbury it was "one of the bes