Jeff Lewis and Machine Gun Kelly Are in a Neighbor's War — But the Rocker Just Made a Peace Offering

Jeff Lewis and Machine Gun Kelly seem to have called a truce in their neighborly feud.

The tiff between the two stars surfaced when Kelly — born Colson Baker — shared a video on Instagram Thursday of himself listening to multiple clips of Lewis talking about him on a radio program.

"Colson, across the street. I have no issue with this guy, but there's this, whatever, tension brewing," Lewis said in the clip. "And he said it was actually going to turn into the movie Neighbors, and that he is Zac Efron."

"Which means that I am f—ing Seth Rogen," Lewis, 50, quipped.

In the 2014 movie, Efron and Rogen star as a frat bro and new dad, respectively, who find themselves quickly at odds as they live next to one another and start an epic prank war.

As the video continued, Lewis can be heard complaining about Kelly and his friends — especially after the "Bloody Valentine" singer's recent birthday celebrations — who park in front of fire hydrants and other people's driveways, according to the Flipping Out star.

"It's like, I think that they're just so f— up that they just stop the car wherever it lands," Lewis says, as Kelly listens with his mouth open in surprise.

"Okay, Jeff, as the new guy on the block — referring to you — I wish we would have had a chance to meet," Kelly eventually says after listening to Lewis' complaints. "I'm sure there's years of noise to come from my house, so I just hope that we can have a mutual understanding, and if you ever need anything, just come knocking."

"NEIGHBORS," Kelly, 30, captioned the video. "the beef is real on my block. #LockdownSessions Day 23."

Lewis reposted the video along with the caption "Jeff Lewis vs MGK."

On Friday, Kelly sent Lewis a peace offering — but it seems as though the banter between the neighbors won't be going anywhere.

"I accept," Lewis wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Kelly's gift of Dom Pérignon champagne and a note that read, "What's up Jeff. Let's be friends. - Colson xx."

"Now please move your car @machinegunkelly," Lewis added in the caption.