Jeff Lewis Cuts Price of L.A. Home by $500K in Hopes of Selling 'Before the Baby Gets Here'

Jeff Lewis house for sale

Christopher Amitrano; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Jeff Lewis has relisted his L.A. home with a price cut of $500,000 in an effort to sell it before he expands his family.

On Thursday, the former Flipping Out star, 51, announced on an episode of his SiriusXM radio show Jeff Lewis Live that he has connected with a new surrogate to carry his second baby. He is already father to daughter Monroe, 4, whom he welcomed with his ex-partner, Gage Edward.

"So I reduced my house half a million dollars so I can get out of here," the Bravo star said during the episode. "I talked to [realtor] Matt Altman about it. I'm not going to sit here and hang on to a little bit of money when I really need to get it moving."

"Because when you think about it, if I sell the house by the end of the year and go into a rental, I have to buy something. But then I have to remodel it and I want all this done before the baby gets here at the end of the year," he added seemingly referring to the end of 2022, when he's hoping his second child will arrive.

Jeff Lewis house for sale

Christopher Amitrano

Lewis originally listed the home on August 20 for $5,995,000 with Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles's Josh and Matt Altman, but it was live for only a few days before it was taken off the market. The Altmans also hold the current listing with a new price of $5,495,000, marking a half-a-million-dollar decrease, as Lewis noted.

Jeff Lewis house for sale

Christopher Amitrano

The radio host also recently let go of the home he had shared with Edward. That property, a four-bedroom, five-bathroom home in Sherman Oaks was listed in October 2020 for $4,995,000 and sold in November of that year.

The pair split in 2019 after 10 years together and are coparenting Monroe.

Jeff Lewis house for sale

Christopher Amitrano

His current property offers 3,900 square feet of living space including three bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths. The listing describes the home as an "ultra-private, modern masterpiece perched above the famed Sunset Strip."

Story continues

Jeff Lewis house for sale

Christopher Amitrano

Inside, potential buyers will find a great room with a wet bar and direct access to the outdoors, a chef's kitchen with marble counters and high-end appliances, and a primary suite with a dressing room and en suite bathroom with a freestanding tub.

Jeff Lewis house for sale

Christopher Amitrano

According to the listing, the home is also "moments to the top restaurants and shopping on Sunset Blvd."

Lewis revealed news of the relisting and price cut in the same episode of his show in which he discussed his hopes of having another child.

Jeff Lewis and Gage Edward

Jeff Lewis/Instagram Jeff Lewis and Gage Edward with daughter Monroe

"I matched with a new surrogate. I like her a lot. We're actually in the contract phase," shared Lewis. The interior designer went on to say that he has already had "serious" conversations with co-host Megan Weaver about his situation, particularly when it comes to deciding which embryo the surrogate should use.

"I was like, 'This is what's happening. We could potentially do a transfer in December or January, that gives us a September or October baby,'" Lewis recalled. "And then I said, 'I have two embryos: the boy or the girl.' We really were seriously talking about, 'What do I do? Do I put in the boy or the girl?'"

jeff lewis

jeff lewis/ instagram Jeff Lewis and daughter Monroe

When asked by his other co-host Doug Budin if he was "going to do things differently" this time around, Lewis said, "Yes, I have learned from my past mistakes."

Following Monroe's arrival in 2016, which was documented for Flipping Out, Lewis and Edward were sued by their surrogate, Alexandra Trent, for unlawful recording, invasion of privacy and fraud. In a 2018 filing, she claimed that the show's producers had filmed her labor and delivery without permission.

jeff-lewis

Source Jeff Lewis/Instagram Jeff Lewis and Monroe

According to a complaint previously obtained by PEOPLE, Trent felt personally humiliated when footage from the delivery aired and she was "deeply damaged" by comments Lewis made about her in a separate interview that was then spliced into the episode.

In March 2019, Trent dismissed all claims and dropped the lawsuit, which also named Bravo and Authentic Entertainment.