Jeff Lewis on His COVID Battle After Party: 'There Were a Few Days I Thought Were My Last'

jeff-lewis.jpg

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU/Getty

Jeff Lewis is sharing a health update after contracting COVID-19 at his holiday party.

The Flipping Out alum previously revealed that he contracted a breakthrough case of the virus during what he called a "superspreader" event he threw for 30 of his employees and friends on Dec. 21, after which, many tested positive.

"There were a few days I thought were my last, so I did open up a few nice bottles of wine," Lewis said on Thursday's episode of his SiriusXM radio show Jeff Lewis Live, which he has been broadcasting from home. He shared that he still has his sense of taste but sustained a 104-degree fever, has lost 6 lbs., and is feeling isolated because he's "down to one housekeeper."

He previously shared that his on-again, off-again boyfriend, Scott Anderson, who also tested positive, was caring for him. "Scottie took a bowl of ice water and was putting cloths on my body to try to bring the temperature down," Lewis said Monday. "There was no sweat whatsoever, I was just radiating heat. I was a little delirious and I told him, 'I think you're going to wake up tomorrow and I'm going to be dead.'"

RELATED: Jeff Lewis Says He and Others Got COVID At 'Superspreader' Holiday Party: 'I Was in Pretty Bad Shape'

On Monday's show, the former Bravo star also said he thought "it was worth it" to have hosted a great party only to get very sick afterwards. "I don't regret [it], by the way. That was an epic party. It was so worth almost dying for!" he said at the time. But now he is partly walking back that statement.

RELATED VIDEO: Jeff Lewis Confirms Getting a 'Rather Tame' Kiss From Andy Cohen: 'He Was a Good Kisser'

"It was a good party. Obviously, I was exaggerating when I said it was worth almost dying for. I do want to probably clarify that," he said on Thursday. "If someone said to me, 'You're going to go to this crazy party, you're going to get wasted, s---faced, you're going to have crazy drunken sex, whatever. You're going to go, but you're gonna get COVID," he began. Playing out the hypothetical deal, he suggested that a less severe case of COVID may have had him agreeing, but a very bad case might have changed his mind.

Story continues

He continued, "'[If] it's going to be light symptoms, it's going to be runny nose, achy, you're going to stay home for five days…' — I would still go to that party, yes. But, if someone said, 'Look you're going to get COVID and you're going to have these chills for 24 hours, you're not going to get warm, you're going to have a 104-degree fever, you're going to be delusional, whatever…' — no, I'm not going to go to that party. So, that's what I meant."

RELATED: Experts Say to Cancel That New Year's Eve Bash: 'Omicron and Delta Are Coming to Your Party'

He then revealed that this experience hasn't left him with any lasting lessons. "I more than likely will get it again," he said, referencing the virus. "I'm not going to lock myself in my house."

Those who tested positive after the party, where he says guests were being tested on site, include his Jeff Lewis Live co-host Megan Weaver, assistant Shane Douglas, actress Monika Casey and Shahs of Sunset star Mercedeh Javid Feight.

Breakthrough cases — COVID-19 infections that occur in people who have been fully vaccinated against the virus — are possible and expected, as the vaccines are not 100% effective in preventing infections. Still, vaccinated people who test positive will likely be asymptomatic or experience a far milder illness than if they were not vaccinated. The majority of deaths from COVID-19 — around 98 to 99% — are in unvaccinated people.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the CDC, WHO and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.