Jeff Jackson says he may run for Congress in new Mecklenburg district

State Sen. Jeff Jackson, who dropped out of the U.S. Senate race earlier this year, will seriously consider running for Congress in the new 14th District.

That district will include much of southern Mecklenburg County and runs west into Gaston County.

Though he previously told reporters that he would not consider a congressional run, Jackson said the new election maps — drawn by a three-judge panel this week — opened up a lane for him.

His main objection to running for Congress was to not oppose U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, he said. Now, there is a safe Democratic district that will not conflict with her.

He told the Observer Thursday morning of his possible plan to run and later told followers on Twitter: “I got a lot of calls yesterday, so here’s the situation: Unexpectedly, the redistricting process in NC has produced a new congressional seat that includes my state Senate district. I really appreciate all the encouragement to run. Marisa and I are talking it over. More soon.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.