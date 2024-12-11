Jeff Grimes hired as Wisconsin's offensive coordinator following 1 season at Kansas

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Jeff Grimes will become the offensive coordinator at his fourth school in eight seasons, leaving Kansas after one season to take the same job at Wisconsin, Badgers coach Luke Fickell announced Tuesday.

Grimes directed one of the top rushing offenses in the Big 12 this season with the Jayhawks. He previously was offensive coordinator at Baylor from 2020-22 and BYU from 2018-20. He is a two-time finalists for the Frank Broyles Award as the nation's top assistant coach.

Grimes replaces Phil Longo, who was fired last month.

“We’re excited to welcome Coach Grimes to our staff,” Fickell said. “He has experience at the highest level of college football and a proven record of success everywhere he’s been. He has shown the ability to evaluate athletes and build a scheme around the strengths of his personnel. He’ll bring a multiplicity of offense that balances a hard-nosed run game with a vertical passing attack. I’m looking forward to working with him and his impact on our young men.”

Kansas averaged 212 yards rushing per game to rank 12th in the nation. The Jayhawks averaged 29.7 points and 420.1 yards per game and ranked third in the Football Bowl Subdivision in third-down conversations at 51%.

Longo’s arrival at Wisconsin before the 2023 season garnered plenty of attention because his background operating Air Raid-style offenses was unusual for a program known primarily for running the ball.

Last year, Wisconsin went 7-6 and compiled 23.5 points per game for its lowest scoring average since 2004. The scoring averaged dropped to 22.6 points per game this season as the Badgers slipped to 5-7.

The Associated Press