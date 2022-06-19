Jeff Green exercises player option to return to Nuggets next season

Tim Bontemps: Veteran forward Jeff Green exercised his $4.5M player option to return to the Denver Nuggets next season, sources told ESPN.
Source: Twitter

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Veteran forward Jeff Green exercised his $4.5M player option to return to the Denver Nuggets next season, sources told ESPN. – 11:11 AM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jeff Green had a career high 62.7 True Shooting % with the Nuggets in 75 games last year.
He was 35 years old for all of that. Started 63 games. – 7:09 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
With @Michael Singer reporting that Jeff Green will opt in, the Nuggets (at this moment) sit at $148.3 million committed to nine players, with the luxury tax being $149 million.
I’d expect that salary number to go up. How much remains a legitimate question. – 6:32 PM

